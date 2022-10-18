"It doesn't mean anything more than that" - Victoria Beckham reveals why she got David Beckham wrist tattoo removed

David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham recently revealed why she got her tattoo with her husband's initial name removed.

Victoria Beckham had a tattoo with the words DB written on it on her wrist. However, earlier this year fans noticed that the former Spice Girls member had gotten it removed.

The issue caused concerns among fans as the relationship between the couple duo came into discussion.

However, the 48-year-old fashion designer recently revealed that she decided to remove the inkwork purely based on aesthetic reasons.

The thick tattoos on her body caused her to bleed and as a precautionary measure for her health, the mother-of-four decided to go under laser therapy.

While speaking on The Today Show, David Beckham's wife said (via The Dailystar):

"I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren't particularly delicate. Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren't as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that."

However, that piece of inkwork was not the only tattoo she got removed. Victoria Beckham had a hebrew writing on her wrist that said:

"Together, forever, and eternity." (Translated to english)

She got that tattoo on her 10-year wedding anniversary with David Beckham. That piece was removed as well.

Another Latin writing, "De Integro," which translates to "From the start", was removed from her right wrist.

Victoria Beckham revealed that David Beckham waited in queue to see Queen Elzabeth II's coffin

David Beckham

Victoria Beckham also revealed that her husband, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar, waited in a queue to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin after her majesty's recent sad demise. The 48-year-old stated (via The Indian Express):

"It was something that he really wanted to do. And he is so happy that he did it. He said the experience was something that he struggles to even express. It meant so much to him, He was in the queue for 14 hours. He said he met some really amazing people. He was buying them all doughnuts. He said, ‘I met some great, great people,’ and he’s just so happy he did it."

