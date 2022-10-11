Meet Alejandra Onieva, the stunning Netflix actress who is reportedly at the heart of Iker Casillas’ sarcastic ‘I’m gay’ tweet

Iker Casillas made headlines on Sunday afternoon after he posted a coming-out message on Twitter, which stated, "I hope I’ll be respected: I’m gay." The legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper would go on to delete the tweet and apologize:

"Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

However, reports from AS have claimed that the coming-out tweet was related to Alejandra Onieva.

The Netflix actress has been rumored to be in a relationship with Casillas by the Spanish media in recent times. It is believed that the former Spain international was merely making fun of how interested the media have been regarding his private life.

Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero until the duo went their separate ways in early 2021. Following the former goalkeeper's return to bachelorhood, the Spanish media claimed that he was in a relationship with Alejandra Onieva.

A source for the show Socialite (via Daily Star) claimed that the two shared a close relationship and stated:

"They talk daily, they have dates... but they still haven't put labels on it. We would say that they are getting to know each other. Now, the press follows the family and that makes it difficult for him to meet Iker without being caught."

However, Casillas is not the first big celebrity that Alejandra has been linked with. The stunning beauty was rumored to be dating Hollywood A-lister Sebastien Stan after the duo were seen in Ibiza holding hands.

Iker Casillas was rumored to be dating Gerard Pique's ex Shakira

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper has also had to deal with other rumors regarding his private life. Only weeks ago, there were claims that he was currently dating Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira.

The two players may have been rivals at the club level, with the defender playing for Barcelona throughout his career. However, they were notably teammates with the Spain national team before the legendary Madrid goalkeeper retired.

The duo enjoyed an unprecedented level of success with the national side, winning two Euros and the World Cup in the 2008 and 2012 editions.

Following the rumors about him dating the Grammy award-winning pop star, the former shot-stopper took to his Instagram Stories (via The Sun) to vehemently deny them.

