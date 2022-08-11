“My girlfriend wouldn’t kiss me for a month after” - Football fan who took on £40 bet and ate horse poo described what it tastes like

An Exeter City fan had to eat horse poo after he lost a bet, but he did at least earn £40.

According to The Metro, Charlie Bamber took on the stomach-turning challenge just before his beloved Exeter took on Plymouth Argyle in a fierce local derby.

Disgusting video footage has emerged of the 23-year-old swallowing a lump of feces in 2017, before he predictably starts wretching at the horrifically bad taste.

Bamber then proceeded to use an entire tub of toothpaste to try and erradicate the taste of manure in his mouth, but was apparently unsuccessful. He claims that his girlfriend refused to kiss him for a month after the incident.

Although the Exeter fan has struggled to live down the incident, he did at least get a good chunk of money and his side won the derby clash 2-1, as his side finished in the League Two play-offs that season.

Exeter fan who ate horse poo descibes details behind why he did it

Although food at football grounds may be expensive and not always the best, this incident may have taken it a little too far.

Charlie, from Barnstaple in Devon, went on to explain what on earth possessed him to take on such a disgusting challenge. As quoted in the previously referenced Metro article, he stated:

"It has the texture of Shredded Wheat. It tasted like crap. My girlfriend wouldn’t kiss me for a month after. I’m always doing slightly mad stuff."

He further added:

"To be honest I’d probably have done it without being offered money. Before anyone actually said anything I already had an idea but £40 is £40. I’d had a few pints and thought “what’s the worst that could happen?”.

"I went in to a pub after to clean my teeth and I think I scared a few of the families because I still had some round my mouth."

Charlie also revealed that he went on a stag do later that evening and was predictably mocked for his behavior earlier in the day. He claimed:

"It was the talk of the terraces that day. I struggled to live it down for a while. I do a lot of weird stuff but I’m not sure anything will beat this."

Suffice to say, eating horse poo isn't particularly good for you, so we would probably recommend sticking with the burger van when going to football matches in the future.

