“Part of me wishes I hadn’t found football, I feel it’s legal poison” – Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds sheds light on ‘financially idiotic and utterly addictive’ role as Wrexham chairman

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has admitted that he is addicted to his club Wrexham FC, revealing that he cherishes the roller-coaster of a ride every single weekend.

Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds, alongside It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, announced their intention to buy National League club Wrexham in 2020. Reynolds wants to take his club, which currently sits a tier below the top four divisions of English football, all the way to the Premier League.

The club's co-chairmen, Reynolds and McElhenney, star in a six-part Disney+ documentary series, Welcome To Wrexham. Set to come to TV later this week, the documentary sheds light on the struggles and aspirations of the club owned by the two stunning actors. In one section of the documentary, Reynolds reflects on his decision to buy the football club, calling it an absurd investment. He says (via The Sun):

“I’ve only been owner of a football club for a short time.

“But so far I’ve found it to be very time-consuming, emotionally exhausting, financially idiotic and utterly addictive.”

On Monday’s Radio 4’s Today program, Reynolds shared what it felt like to be a football club owner. The actor revealed:

“I’m obsessed with Wrexham now. I will admit that at the beginning I wasn’t sceptical, but I wasn’t hooked in the way I am now. Part of me wishes I hadn’t found football, I feel it’s legal poison. My joy lives and dies on the Saturdays when the club is playing.

“I try not to get totally wrapped up in it, but I do feel it chews my organs and spits them out each week, win or lose. It’s a hell of a ride.”

Last season, the Welsh club were merely two goals away from promotion. They lost the play-off semi-final 5-4 to Grimsby Town and finished second in the division. They have had a lukewarm start to the 2022-23 campaign, picking up seven points from four fixtures (two wins, a draw, and a defeat).

Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively is also ‘obsessed’ with Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds’ new Disney+ docuseries does not feature his stunning wife Blake Lively, but the superstar unsurprisingly talks about her over the course of it. As per Reynolds, she is just as hooked with the adrenaline that every die-hard football fan experiences.

AP Entertainment @APEntertainment Ryan Reynolds says his wife Blake Lively is now "obsessed" with the Welsh football club he bought with Rob McElhenney. The docuseries #WrexhamFX tracks their ownership. Ryan Reynolds says his wife Blake Lively is now "obsessed" with the Welsh football club he bought with Rob McElhenney. The docuseries #WrexhamFX tracks their ownership. https://t.co/EvZj6jG7tu

In the documentary, Ryan Reynolds sheds light on the exact moment Lively finally got addicted to the sport and their team. The Red Notice star says:

“We all went to the FA trophy match with David Beckham and it was wild to watch it through his eyes. It was interesting to hear his analysis. Blake is obsessed with it now as well. After the match we were lying in bed and she said, ‘I get it.’”

Reynolds attended the FA Trophy final between their club and Bromley at Wembley Stadium in May. Unfortunately for Reynolds and co., Bromley came out on top on that occasion, securing a 1-0 win.

