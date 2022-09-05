Rosilene Silva: Meet new Manchester United hero Antony’s childhood sweetheart as she joins list of popular Premier League WAGs 

Brazilian winger Antony became Manchester United's latest hero with a memorable debut goal in a 3-1 win over Arsenal as his partner Rosilene Silva watched on.

The Brazilian beauty posted a clip of her other half in action against the Gunners on her Instagram story on September 4.

The Sun reports that Silva met Antony when the pair were teenagers, but fans can't expect to get too much insight into their private lives.

The Brazilian WAG appears to be quite protective in this regard.

The duo became romantic during Antony's rise in the youth system at Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

Silva cheered the winger on when he made his debut against Gremio back in 2018.

She then gave birth to a baby boy in 2019 named Lorenzo, of whom there are numerous photos of the child on her Instagram.

The Brazilian beauty used to have an Instagram account boasting 80,000 followers which she subsequently closed.

However, she has since returned to social media and is happy to share her time with Manchester United's newest star.

Antony then got his big European move to Ajax in July 2020, joining the Amsterdam side for £13 million.

Silva would accompany him to the Netherlands and help him settle into his new home.

The former Ajax winger returned from the 2020 Olympic games with a gold medal as part of the Brazilian national side.

Silva championed her partner as he would go on to have huge success with Ajax.

Antony made 82 appearances for the Eredivisie side, scoring 24 goals and contributing 22 assists.

Silva can expect to be thrust into the limelight even more now that Antony has arrived at Old Trafford for a whooping £85.5 million.

There was no better way for the winger to kickstart his Manchester United career than with a debut goal against league leaders Arsenal in a 3-1 victory.

Marcus Rashford's double alongside the Brazilian's first-half strike secured United all three points.

Erik ten Hag's side are in red-hot form and have now won four games on the trot.

Antony thrilled with Manchester United debut

Antony had a debut to remember

The Red Devils' newest forward posted a reaction to his incredible debut on his Instagram account:

"What an incredible day! A huge thanks to all (Manchester United) staff and my teammates!! I'll never forget this day! To United fans, all my affection for this reception! Let's go for more! That´s just the beginning!"

Antony's next appearance for United may come in the UEFA Europa League when Ten Hag's side face Real Sociedad on September 8 at Old Trafford.

