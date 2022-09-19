“Such a simple and beautiful night” – Portuguese singer Nininho Vaz Maia shares picture after spending time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez 

Portuguese singer Nininho Vaz Maia has shared a picture of herself spending time with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez appear to have joined the musical artist for a night of entertainment on Sunday, September 18.

Vaz Maia posted a picture of the trio on her Instagram account with the caption:

"Such a simple and beautiful night."

Ronaldo posted snaps of himself and others enjoying the night of ceremonies on his own Instagram story.

The United striker is currently on international duty with the Portuguese national side for UEFA Nations League group stage action.

Portugal face the Czech Republic on September 24 and Spain on September 27.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is taking a break from club duty.

Ronaldo finally grabbed his first goal of the season against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on September 15 with a first-half penalty.

The veteran striker will be hoping to gain more action ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Portugal are among the frontrunners to lift the cup as they boast a strong squad consisting of the likes of Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias.

it may be the legendary forward's last international tournament, as he is now aged 37.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United appear to be singing from the same hymn sheet

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are leaving the summer unrest behind

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a Manchester United player despite huge speculation throughout the summer that he was set to depart the club.

It had appeared that the Portuguese was pushing to leave the Red Devils due to a lack of Champions League football.

However, no bid was lodged for the veteran striker and he is now part of Erik ten Hag's United side for the 2022-23 campaign.

It has been an unconvincing start to the season for Ronaldo but he appears to be showing a much more positive attitude.

That has coincided with an upturn in form for Ten Hag's side, who have gone on a four-match winning streak in the league.

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that Ronaldo's penalty against Sheriff will be the catalyst for the legendary forward to go on a scoring streak.

The former Real Madrid striker finished last season with an impressive 24 goals in 38 appearances.

However, he may have to accept a more limited role at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag boasting a number of different options.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far