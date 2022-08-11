"This is an agreement that she established with Piqué" - Shakira reportedly negotiating 'truce' with Barcelona superstar as custody battle for kids rambles on

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and pop icon Shakira have continued the custody battle over their kids, but new reports claim they are seeking a truce. Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani revealed details about the potential truce that Shakira is seeking with Pique.

Speaking on the Chisme No Like program (via Caras), Ceriani said:

"Shakira spent it on tour. She did not stop. She went to San Diego, she went to Miami, to Mexico (...) the children arrived in Barcelona exhausted but did not go home with their mother. The children went to the bachelor's department, which Pique has, where he cheated on Shakira. So they are going to spend fifteen days with Pique. This is an agreement that she established with Piqué. Later, we are going to explain why she does this."

Ceriani added:

"There is a supposed truce that is a negotiation."

Referring to the inner workings of the negotiation, a source who is reportedly a friend of the couple said to Caras:

"He agreed when she promised five first class tickets per year, in addition to paying him twenty percent of a two million dollar debt he owes in Spain."

It is believed that the Blaugrana defender will want a situation where he can visit the singer and their children in Miami, where Shakira reportedly wishes to settle down.

Pique is said to have placed the condition of taking first-class trips to visit the children, but in the meantime, their lawyers will continue to draw up a working formula.

Shakira needs Barcelona star Pique as a witness in tax fraud case

The Chisme No Like host also showcased a document regarding Shakira's tax woes from El Tiempo of Colombia. Apparently, the pop star will need to present 32 witnesses, and the estranged Barcelona star will be one of them, according to Ceriani:

"And among them, she needs Pique. The father of her children."

According to the NPR, the pop star has been accused of evading approximately €14.5 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014. If found guilty, she could reportedly face more than eight years in prison.

