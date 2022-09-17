“This is a good question” – When Irina Shayk answered question on whether then-boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo was jealous of her chemistry with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Cristiano Ronaldo's former girlfriend Irina Shayk was once asked how the Portuguese icon felt about her chemistry with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the best footballers of this generation. During his illustrious career, he has won five Ballon d'Or awards, as well as a plethora of trophies for club and country.

While a lot of attention is paid to what the forward does on the pitch, his private life is constantly in the limelight as well. A lot has thus been said about his ongoing relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo's private life was also often the subject of discussions when he was dating Irina Shayk. The Manchester United superstar was in a relationship with the Russian model for five years between 2010 and 2015.

While both Ronaldo and Shayk have moved on with their lives since their breakup, they become the topic of discussion once in a while, even today. One incident involving the former couple has now resurfaced online.

Shayk notably made her debut as an actress alongside Dwayne Johnson in the 2014 flick Hercules. Her chemistry with The Rock was so good that it emerged that the two were dating after they finished filming.

During the promotions for Hercules, Shayk was asked if her then-boyfriend Ronaldo ever felt jealous of her chemistry with The Rock. The model, though, remained coy and suggested that only the player could answer the question. She told MovieManiacsDE YouTube channel:

“I don’t know. You should ask him [Cristiano Ronaldo]. This is a good question.”

However, Shayk lifted the lid on her experience working with The Rock, who has made a name for himself in Hollywood following a successful WWE career. She explained how the 50-year-old made her comfortable on set. She said:

“His (Dwayne Johnson) energy, the way… I look at him, and the way how I see he was acting on set, just made me feel so comfortable and relaxed that I was like, if he can do it, maybe I can do it too. So, yeah, it was really great to have him next to me for my small role in a big movie."

Cristiano Ronaldo broke up with Irina Shayk in 2015

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he and Irina Shayk were no longer together in January 2015. He refused to go into detail about the breakup, but wished the Russian model the best for her future. He said in a statement:

"After dating for five years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an end. We believed it would be best for both of us to take this step now. I wish Irina the greatest happiness."

Shayk started dating American actor Bradley Cooper that year, but the couple eventually split up in June 2019.

