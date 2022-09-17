"This was taken hours after I supposedly brutally assaulted this woman" - Trevor Bauer shares video proof displaying his accuser was lying, believes it vindicates him amid sexual assault suspension

Following an investigation into charges of sexual assault, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was subject to a 324-game MLB Sexual Assault Policy suspension in May 2022.

Lindsey Hill accused Trevor of sexual assault in May 2021. According to Hill, he choked and battered her during two sex acts. Bauer, though, has categorically refuted the allegations and maintained that their sexual interactions were consensual.

Trevor, in a YouTube video that he posted on his channel, said:

"While this is not the time, nor the place, to address every single lie or falsehood that this woman or her lawyers made to the court, I do want to be crystal clear about a few things. I never punched this woman in the face."

"I never punched her in the vagina. I never scratched her face. I never had anal sex with her, or sodomized her in any way. I never assaulted her in any way at any time. And while we did have consensual rough sex, the disturbing acts and conduct that she described simply did not occur."

A year later, in April 2022, Trevor filed a defamation lawsuit against Lindsey and accused Hill of trapping him in a false case of sexual misconduct.

Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) @BauerOutage Today I filed a defamation and tortious interference lawsuit against the San Diego woman who falsely accused me of sexual misconduct. I also named one of her attorneys, Fred Thiagarajah, for making knowingly false statements about me to the media. 1/2 Today I filed a defamation and tortious interference lawsuit against the San Diego woman who falsely accused me of sexual misconduct. I also named one of her attorneys, Fred Thiagarajah, for making knowingly false statements about me to the media. 1/2

In response to Trevor's lawsuit, Lindsay counter-filed a lawsuit for battery against the pitcher in August 2022.

She claimed:

"Last year, disgraced Major League Baseball player Trevor Bauer violently and sadistically abused Hill in the most appalling manner imaginable, sexually battering and battering a defenseless woman."

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher recently posted a brief, silent nine-second video clip on Twitter in which he looks to be dozing off in bed while wearing a mask over his eyes. His accuser, Lindsey Hill, is lying next to him in bed. The clip shows her clearly lying about the alleged injuries.

Trevor Bauer's lawyer mentioned:

"She appears to be willingly in bed with a sleeping Mr. Bauer, and is smirking and uninjured."

"This was taken hours after I supposedly brutally assaulted this woman, when she claims she was terrified and desperate to get out of my house and in tremendous pain." - @Trevor Bauer

The apparent short video was recorded by Trevor's accuser, Lindsey Hill, on May 16, 2021.

MLB banned Trevor Bauer without pay

Trevor Bauer will not receive compensation for the 324 games he will miss over a two-year period. Of the $102 million, he stands to lose more than $60 million.

He signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021; as a result, when his suspension ends, so will his deal with the Dodgers.

