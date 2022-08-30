“This week several things will come out that do not leave Gerard in a good place” – Journalist threatens to ‘bring out two infidelities’ from Pique after ‘disgusting’ deception on Shakira

Journalist and Shakira’s friend Jordi Martin has threatened to expose two of Gerard Pique’s infidelities, which could potentially hurt the Barcelona defender’s image.

Pique and Shakira used to be one of the most celebrated power couples before the two publicly announced their separation in June 2022. The couple, who had been together for 12 years, have two children, Milan (9) and Sasha (7). While the Colombian singer has refrained from making too many public appearances, the Barcelona center-back has been snapped multiple times with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

It is believed that Pique’s relationship with Chia Marti started long before his separation from Shakira, and on Monday (August 29), Martin threatened to expose it all. The paparazzi’s tweet read (via Marca):

“This week several things will come out that do not leave Gerard in a good place. I will bring out two infidelities. One from 2016 and that of Clara Chía Martí, which is terrible how he cheated on Shakira. It's disgusting how the deception was forged.”

Jordi Martin publicly took Shakira’s side after her breakup with Pique

Soon after the couple made their separation public, Martin promptly took the pop singer’s side. He pledged to help her with all the evidence she needed in the legal battle with the Spaniard. Marti had said:

“To all of Shakira's fans, I have always stood with her. I have let her team and her closest family members know that. Yesterday I let her know that all the evidence I have that can help her, I will send it to her.”

Earlier, Marti released images of secret meetings between the Barca star and his beau Chia Marti dating all the way back to February. Marti, who has supposedly been close to the couple since the beginning of their courtship in 2010, had claimed that it was difficult for him to click such images. He had said:

“He only asked me not to ask him questions in front of the children and obviously it didn't even cross my mind to do so. It wasn't easy for me to take these images.”

Marti also claimed that the Spanish defender met Chia Marti at a bar called La Traviesa. His former Barcelona teammate Riqui Puig supposedly accompanied him in such clandestine meetings.

