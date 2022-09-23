Meet Anna Modler, former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez’s ex-girlfriend who is now reportedly dating Tottenham star 

Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier is currently dating ex-Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez’s former girlfriend Anna Modler, The Sun (via the Mirror) has claimed.

Anna, 24, is a South African model who has over 103,000 followers on Instagram. It has been claimed that the Tottenham center-back met Anna through mutual friends. Before becoming acquainted with Eric, Anna dated former Arsenal ace Sanchez.

Anna met the former Arsenal attacker in 2020 and reportedly spent time together as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stunning South African model was also pictured with the former Arsenal stars’ golden retrievers Atom and Humber.

It is believed that Anna and her friend Morgan Shelly shared pictures of their trip to see Dier in action in the win over Leicester City on September 17. The England international found the back of the net in an emphatic 6-2 victory over the Foxes.

Morgan and Anna reportedly said that their attendance in the game against Leicester acted as a good luck charm for the Lilywhites.

The north London outfit are yet to be beaten in the Premier League this term and find themselves in third place with 17 points after seven matches.

Anna Modler has told friends Tottenham ace Eric Dier could be “the one”

An undisclosed source has revealed further details about Dier and Anna’s relationship. The pair are supposedly smitten with one another and Anna has even shared her excitement with friends, telling them that the Tottenham star could be her soulmate.

A source told The Sun:

“Eric and Anna are blissfully happy. They have been seeing a lot of each other. Eric has told pals it has been a great few weeks - getting back into the England squad and landing a stunning girl who was previously on the arm of an Arsenal star.”

“He can't stop scoring on the pitch, and has netted a cracker off of it. Anna is smitten and has told friends Eric could be ‘the one’. They are getting serious, so watch this space.”

Dier has featured in nine games for Tottenham across competitions this season, scoring twice.

