Ronaldo’s bodybuilder ex-girlfriend undergoes hymen reconstruction surgery to get married in a church as a virgin: Reports

Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario's ex-girlfriend has undergone hymen reconstruction surgery as she looks to marry in church as a virgin, per the Daily Star.

Michele Umezu is a 40-year-old bodybuilder who underwent reconstruction surgery on September 23.

The Brazilian woman had a short-term relationship with Ronaldo in 2004 before contacting the Real Madrid legend regarding their son Alexander when he was aged eight months.

A court case then ensued for five years which recognized Ronaldo as the boy's biological father, meaning he now has four children in total.

Michele is now hoping to meet a new man who shares the same faith and morals as herself.

The Brazilian bodybuilder told local news site 'Em Off', that she is looking for an intimate relationship with someone after marrying in church.

She said:

"I'm looking for a man with the same purposes and faith as me. I'm not ashamed to say this, because it's what I really want."

Michele has been alone for some time but due to hormone treatments has said that she has increased libido.

The former couple first met in Tokyo back in 2002, when Michele was working as a waitress.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was busy firing Brazil to FIFA World Cup glory in South Korea/Japan.

The legendary striker scored eight goals in that tournament, finishing as the top goalscorer.

The Brazilian is now dating professional model Celina Locks.

Ronaldo suffered PTSD before 2002 FIFA World Cup final

The Brazilian suffered with PTSD

Ronaldo wowed fans at the 2002 World Cup with his goalscoring potency for Selecao, but has revealed that he was dealing with a mental health condition prior.

His performance in the 2-0 final win over Germany perhaps didn't match up to the high standards he had set himself, and the icon has revealed why.

He told the Financial Times.

“So much bullshit. It was not my best game. But I was fighting. I was running. I was ready to play. Some days you will not feel right and some days you feel great. It’s difficult to explain that.”

He added:

“In the final in Yokohama [in Japan], the match was at eight at night, the same time as it was in Paris.”

“After lunch, everybody went to sleep and I [thought], ‘I don’t want to sleep, f***.’ I was looking around for some people to talk to and I found [Brazil’s substitute goalkeeper] Dida, who was so sleepy.”

The Brazilian was worried about potentially having another eplipesy attack, saying:

“I said, ‘No, you, please stay with me’ . . . I didn’t sleep that day, afraid something should happen again . . . Dida stayed with me the whole time.”

