Shakira left very angry as Gerard Pique pictured kissing new girlfriend in public: Reports

Gerard Pique’s former partner Shakira was left fuming after the Barcelona center-back was captured kissing his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, as per Spanish outlet Socialite (via the Mirror).

Shakira and Pique put an end to their 11-year relationship earlier this year. The defender is now seen in public with his new student girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. In one of their recent outings, at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, the two were captured kissing in public. The photographs were extracted from a video taken by the aforementioned Spanish media outlet.

A source close to Shakira has reportedly claimed that the pop sensation was left very angry with Pique’s public display of affection. The duo had reportedly made a pact that neither would appear in public with their partners during the first year since their separation.

The former couple, who met for the first time during the shoot of Shakira’s iconic World Cup single ‘Waka Waka’ in 2010, have two children together: Milan (9) and Sasha (7).

Pique’s new partner, Clara Chia Marti, is a 23-year-old PR student who works for his sports and media investment group, Kosmos. The couple have only recently started making public appearances, but have allegedly been seeing each other for months.

Pique and Shakira announced their break up via the singer’s communication agency in June

For a long time, the power-couple were one of the most sought-after pairings in the world of football. But it ultimately came to a disappointing end earlier in June when they decided to publicly announce their separation.

Here’s what their announcement (via the singer's communications agency) read:

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Colombian pop star did not explicitly mention the reason behind her separation with the Barca star but it is alleged that she hinted at disharmony via her recent blockbuster single ‘Te Felicito.’ The following lines are believed to be a reflection of her doomed relationship with the Spaniard:

“To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn't listen; I realised that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; Don't tell me you're sorry, that sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you're lying.”

