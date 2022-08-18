Shakira 'devastated' as Pique takes new girlfriend to his parents' house; Barcelona star wants revenge on ex-partner - Reports

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is reportedly bringing his new girlfriend round to his parents' house, which is said to have left Shakira 'devastated.'

According to paparazzi Jordi Martin, as per Mag, the Spanish superstar is going out of his way to upset his former partner. The 35-year-old is taking his new partner Clara Chia Marti to places where he is aware the international popstar will see them, or at least find out about their visit.

The pair recently split after more than a decade together and have two children together. According to Martin, Pique has brought his significant other to his parents' house, which is attached to Shakira's home. The journalist proclaimed:

“Gerard Piqué goes in the afternoons, with his new girlfriend, to his parents' house, which is attached to Shakira's house. And that has her totally devastated. The footballer does not care that the singer can see them together."

The Papparazzi further added:

"The relationship between Piqué and Shakira is going through its worst moment. Right now, Piqué wants revenge against Shakira. And he is executing that revenge."

According to Marca, Shakira and Pique reached a temporary custody agreement for their kids Milan and Sasha. But there are still plenty of disagreements on both sides as to who will be allowed to keep the kids on a permanent basis.

Who is Barcelona defender Gerard Pique dating after his split with Shakira

According to The Sun, the legendary Barcelona defender has started dating 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. Clara is a PR student who works for Pique's events production company, Kosmos.

The British outlet claims the couple have been dating for some time, with one source claiming:

“Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening."

The source added:

“People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her.”

