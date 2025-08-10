5 NASCAR Xfinity drivers who suffer major setbacks after Watkins Glen 2025 race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen this weekend was marked by chaos and drama throughout the 82 laps. From multi-car wrecks to blazing overtakes, the race on Saturday had it all for the fans.
The chaos continued even after the race finished, as Connor Zilisch bizarrely injured himself during the post-race celebrations.
The race saw 17 lead changes and seven cautions, resulting in a tense and fierce competition all along the 82 laps. Some drivers had a great weekend, while several others faced setbacks, sometimes due to circumstances beyond their control.
Let us now look at five NASCAR Xfinity drivers who suffered major setbacks after the Watkins Glen 2025 race.
#5. Sheldon Creed
Sheldon Creed had a disappointing race at Watkins Glen after starting from 11th on the grid. The driver had an incident with just 31 laps to go, where he spun and hit the outside wall, resulting in damage to his car.
Creed was fortunate enough that none of the oncoming cars crashed into him; otherwise, the crash could have been worse. He is currently ranked eighth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for this season and finished 35th because of this incident.
#4. William Sawalich
William Sawalich was one of the several drivers who were caught up in the multi-car wreck during lap 73 of the race. Having started the race from fifth on the grid, Sawalich looked all set for a top-five finish. But he had to settle for a 26th-place finish at the end of the race.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is currently ranked 20th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for this season and will hope to bounce back in the next race at Daytona.
#3. Taylor Gray
Taylor Gray had a disappointing race this Saturday at Watkins Glen after starting from third on the grid. The driver, unfortunately, got involved in a multi-car wreck during the 73rd lap of the race. Gray was running seventh at the time of the crash and looked set for another top-five finish.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is currently ranked ninth in the Xfinity Series rankings for this season and is fighting to seal his spot in the playoffs.
#2. Ryan Sieg
Fighting for a spot in the playoffs, Ryan Sieg would be disappointed with his result during the race this Saturday. The driver finished 28th as he also damaged his car during the multi-car wreck caused by Austin Hill and Michael McDowell. The driver lies 38 points below the playoff cutoff and needs to deliver a strong performance in every race from now on.
Sieg finds himself ranked 14th in the Xfinity Series rankings for this season, scoring 540 points so far.
#1. Jeb Burton
Jeff Burton's nephew, Jeb Burton, was left disappointed after his 16th-place finish during the Xfinity Series race this weekend. Burton is in contention for playoff qualification this season, ranked 13th on the grid. He was also involved in the multi-car wreck with just nine laps to go and sustained damage to his car.
The driver lies just 30 points below the playoff line and will be back in action for the next race at Daytona.
