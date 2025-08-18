5 unbelievable NASCAR milestones William Byron has already achieved by 27

William Byron has finished third in the NASCAR Cup championship standings for the past two years now. He is currently leading the NASCAR points standings and has secured the regular season title. Byron lost the regular season championship last year after a dramatic race at Daytona International Speedway, where 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick edged him out by a single point.

Ad

The 27-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver has also reached five other remarkable NASCAR milestones.

Youngest to two consecutive Daytona 500 wins

William Byron's most recent and perhaps the most rare career highlight came in February this year, as he won his second straight Daytona 500. Only four other drivers have ever claimed "The Great American Race" back-to-back, including Richard Petty and Jeff Gordon.

Byron also became the youngest driver ever to win multiple Daytona 500 titles at 27 years, two months and 18 days, beating Gordon’s mark by about four months.

Ad

Trending

William Byron was crowned NASCAR Xfinity Series champion at age 19

Byron won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with JR Motorsports at the age of 19. He scored four wins that season and took home the Rookie of the Year in Xfinity as well. Prior to that, in 2015, Byron won the K&N Pro Series East championship at 17. He won four races and stayed near the top of the standings all season long.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

William Byron entered the Cup Series in Hendrick Motorsports' iconic No. 24 Chevy in 2018 and was named Cup Series Rookie of the Year. The Charlotte, North Carolina native earned four top-10 finishes, including a best of sixth at Pocono Raceway and led 61 laps over the season.

Byron is one of the few to win Rookie of the Year across all three national series in consecutive seasons (Trucks, Xfinity and Cup).

Ad

Record seven wins in rookie Truck Series season

Byron made his NASCAR Truck Series debut with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2015 at Phoenix International Raceway. He returned in 2016 as a full-time driver and racked up seven wins as a rookie.

Byron's first Truck Series win came at Kansas Speedway and by end of the season, he had set the all-time record for most Truck wins by a rookie driver (seven).

Ad

Earned first Cup Series win before age 23

William Byron won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway in August 2020. He held off tough competition from Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. during a late-race dash.

A smart two-tire pit stop under caution gave him the edge and he took the lead with just 17 laps remaining to cross the finish line in first place. Byron was 22 years, 9 months and 1 day old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.