7 milestones that prove Alex Palou’s IndyCar success is unbelievable

Four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou won his latest title at the 2025 Grand Prix of Portland. The Spaniard has been racing in IndyCar for just six years and has already won four IndyCar championships. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has achieved multiple records this season.

Ad

Palou has achieved multiple milestones over the course of his IndyCar career. Let's have a detailed look at 7 of these milestones set by the Spaniard.

#1 Four championships in six IndyCar seasons

Alex Palou made his IndyCar debut in 2020 with Dale Coyne Racing and joined a top team in the form of Chip Ganassi Racing the very next year. Palou won his first championship in his debut year with the team, but lost to Will Power during the 2022 season.

Ad

Trending

However, the Spaniard would go on to dominate the next three seasons, winning the championships. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver only got better with every season with the 2025 season being his most dominant one. He also became the fourth driver with four IndyCar championships and equalled Mario Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais, and Dario Franchitti.

#2 First Spaniard to win the Indy 500

Alex Palou hadn't won a single oval race coming into the 2025 season. The CGR driver's first win around an oval came at this year's Indy 500 as he passed Pato O'Ward in the final crucial laps of the race and won. Palou became the first Spaniard to win the Indy 500.

Ad

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso had previously raced at the Indy 500 in the late 2010s but didn't manage to win the iconic race.

#3 Alex Palou became the 4th driver to win three consecutive IndyCar championships

Alex Palou won the 2023, 2024 and 2025 IndyCar championships and achieved the three-peat in the American open wheel racing series. The Spaniard became only the fourth driver to do so after Ted Horn, Sebastian Bourdais, and Dario Franchitti.

Ad

#4 Won three IndyCar titles with a race to go

IndyCar is a spec series race, unlike F1, and the championship usually goes down to the wire. While Palou fought Josef Newgarden until the last race of the 2021 season for his first titles, the Spaniard has won the last championship with over a race to go in the season.

NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

His most recent championship in 2025 came at Portland with two races left in the season.

Ad

#5 Youngest driver to four titles

Alex Palou is only 28 years old and coming into the 2925 season, CGR owner Chip Ganassi suggested that the Spaniard is only getting better. Although Palou equalled Mario Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais, and Dario Franchitti’s record of four championships, he became the youngest driver to do so at just 28 years old.

#6 Equalled Mario Andretti’s record of wins in a championship season

Alex Palou won the 2025 IndyCar race at Laguna Seca and equalled Mario Andretti’s record of 8 wins in a single season. With two races to go in the 2025 season, Palou still has the opportunity to equate AJ Foyt and Al Unser Sr’s all-time record of 10 wins in a single season.

Ad

#7 Multiple wins at a single track

While it is common for drivers to have a few favourite tracks where they dominate, Alex Palou has won multiple races at a variety of circuits in IndyCar, showcasing that his dominance isn't limited to a few circuits. Laguna Seca, Portland, Road America, Thermal Club, Alabama and IMS Road Course race have been a happy hunting ground for the Spaniard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More