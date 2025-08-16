7 milestones that prove Kyle Busch remains a NASCAR phenom despite recent hiccups

Kyle Busch entered the 2025 season with a 66-race winless streak. After clinching at least one Cup Series win each year of his full-time career, he failed to land a victory in 2024.

Busch has not won a Cup race since the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 in June 2023. He entered Watkins Glen last weekend, 73 points below the playoff cut and on an 11-race run without leading a lap. He is now 102 behind heading into Richmond Raceway this week. Even so, his road-course form this year offers a spark. He has three top-10 finishes on road courses in 2025 and led 42 laps at Circuit of The Americas in March before fading late.

Despite the recent hiccups, Busch still stands among the sport's greatest competitors with seven incredible milestones.

1. All-time NASCAR wins record holder across all series

Busch has climbed to 232 wins across NASCAR's top three series, including 63 in Cup, 102 in Xfinity, and 67 in Truck. That total gives the Richard Childress Racing driver an all-time record for wins across the national series.

2. Untouchable Xfinity series dominance

Busch's 102 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity over 367 races is the Guinness World Record for the most by any driver. His first win was the 2003 Carquest Auto Parts 300 at Charlotte, and his last was at the same 1.50-mile oval 21 years later in 2024.

Busch also holds the most wins in an Xfinity Series season, with 13 in 2010.

3. NASCAR Truck Series all-time wins leader

Kyle Busch tops the Craftsman Truck Series chart with 67 victories. His first Truck win came at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in 2001. His last at Atlanta Motor Speedway came earlier this season with Spire Motorsports.

4. Historic 19 consecutive seasons with Cup Series wins (2005-2023)

Kyle Busch has won at least one race in 19 straight Cup seasons, from 2005. The run set a new series record and lasted until 2024.

5. Two-time Cup Series champion (2015, 2019)

Busch won the 2015 Cup title after returning from severe leg and foot injuries, then added a second one in 2019 with a win in the Homestead finale.

6. Youngest pole winner in Cup Series history

In February of 2005, Kyle Busch earned the pole at 19 years, 317 days at California Speedway. The then-Hendrick Motorsports driver completed the two-mile D-shaped oval in 38.248 seconds (188.245 mph).

7. First driver to win at every track he competed on

Kyle Busch became the first driver ever to win at every track he had ever competed on in May 2018. His Coca-Cola 600 triumph at Charlotte completed victories at all 23 active Cup tracks he had started on that season.

