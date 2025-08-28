Estonia vs Latvia Preview and Prediction - Aug. 29 | 2025 EuroBasket

Latvia is set to take on Estonia in its second game of the EuroBasket 2025. Both the Group A teams are coming off losses in their tournament openers. In their second of the total five group phase games, Kristaps Porzingis will lead the Latvian team.
Meanwhile, an underdog in the tournament, power forward veteran Janari Joesaar, will lead the Estonian team. The Estonian team has a weak overall record against Latvia.
However, Estonia's impressive three-game winning streak in the exhibition games has its fans hopeful for a different result than last time they met Latvia in EuroBasket.
Estonia vs. Latvia Game Details for 2025 EuroBasket
Latvia is scheduled to host Estonia at Riga Arena for their second meeting in the EuroBasket. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. local time and 1:30 p.m. EDT. For fans wanting to watch the game live, they can watch on Courtside 1891, a subscription-based platform by FIBA.
Estonia vs. Latvia Preview
Both Estonia and Latvia have had an interesting record in this year's EuroBasket. Both teams opened their EuroBasket 2025 with losses. Latvia lost to Turkey and Estonia lost to a dominant Serbian team.
In the exhibition games both teams played, Estonia, the weaker team of the two, has a better record. Estonia had a 3-1 record in the exhibition games, winning the first three games. On the other hand, the Latvian team has a 2-2 record. However, Latvia's win came against Italy and Luka Doncic's Slovenian team.
In one game, both teams have played, the Latvian team made 39.0% of their overall shot attempts, compared to Estonia's 36.0%. While Estonia excelled in two-point shots, Latvia has shown superior 3-point and free-throw shooting.
Estonia vs. Latvia Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket
Estonia
- Henri Drell
- Kregor Hermet
- Mikk Jurkatamm
- Janari Joesaar
- Artur Konontsuk
- Kristian Kullamae
- Sander Raieste
- Joonas Riismaa
- Mart Rosenthal
- Matthias Tass
- Kaspar Treier
- Siim-Sander Vene
Latvia
- Davis Bertans
- Dairis Bertans
- Klavs Cavars
- Andrejs Grazulis
- Marcis Steinbergs
- Arturs Kurucs
- Rihards Lomazs
- Mareks Mejeris
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Rolands Smits
- Arturs Zagars
- Kristers Zoriks
Estonia vs. Latvia Predicted Starting Lineups
Estonia
G - Kristian Kullamae | G - Henri Drell | F - Janari Joesaar | F - Kaspar Treier | C- Matthias Tass
Latvia
G - Arturs Kurucs | G - Rihards Lomazs | F - Davis Bertans | F - Andrejs Grazulis | C - Kristaps Porzingis
Estonia vs. Latvia Prediction
Since Latvia and Estonia have lost their EuroBasket opening games, they will be determined to register their first win of the tournament. Historically, Latvia has an upper edge in the matchup. They have an overall 6-1 record in their total seven meetings and are expected to register their seventh win.
The Latvian squad had players with a wealth of NBA experience, such as Davis Bertans and Kristaps Porzingis. Nevertheless, having lost their lone meeting in EuroBasket, the Estonian squad would be keen to even the score against Latvia.
Our Prediction: Latvia will win the game.