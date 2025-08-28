Estonia vs Latvia Preview and Prediction - Aug. 29 | 2025 EuroBasket

Latvia is set to take on Estonia in its second game of the EuroBasket 2025. Both the Group A teams are coming off losses in their tournament openers. In their second of the total five group phase games, Kristaps Porzingis will lead the Latvian team.

Ad

Meanwhile, an underdog in the tournament, power forward veteran Janari Joesaar, will lead the Estonian team. The Estonian team has a weak overall record against Latvia.

However, Estonia's impressive three-game winning streak in the exhibition games has its fans hopeful for a different result than last time they met Latvia in EuroBasket.

Estonia vs. Latvia Game Details for 2025 EuroBasket

Latvia is scheduled to host Estonia at Riga Arena for their second meeting in the EuroBasket. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. local time and 1:30 p.m. EDT. For fans wanting to watch the game live, they can watch on Courtside 1891, a subscription-based platform by FIBA.

Ad

Trending

Estonia vs. Latvia Preview

Both Estonia and Latvia have had an interesting record in this year's EuroBasket. Both teams opened their EuroBasket 2025 with losses. Latvia lost to Turkey and Estonia lost to a dominant Serbian team.

Ad

In the exhibition games both teams played, Estonia, the weaker team of the two, has a better record. Estonia had a 3-1 record in the exhibition games, winning the first three games. On the other hand, the Latvian team has a 2-2 record. However, Latvia's win came against Italy and Luka Doncic's Slovenian team.

In one game, both teams have played, the Latvian team made 39.0% of their overall shot attempts, compared to Estonia's 36.0%. While Estonia excelled in two-point shots, Latvia has shown superior 3-point and free-throw shooting.

Ad

Estonia vs. Latvia Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Estonia

Henri Drell

Kregor Hermet

Mikk Jurkatamm

Janari Joesaar

Artur Konontsuk

Kristian Kullamae

Sander Raieste

Joonas Riismaa

Mart Rosenthal

Matthias Tass

Kaspar Treier

Siim-Sander Vene

Latvia

Davis Bertans

Dairis Bertans

Klavs Cavars

Andrejs Grazulis

Marcis Steinbergs

Arturs Kurucs

Rihards Lomazs

Mareks Mejeris

Kristaps Porzingis

Rolands Smits

Arturs Zagars

Kristers Zoriks

Estonia vs. Latvia Predicted Starting Lineups

Estonia

G - Kristian Kullamae | G - Henri Drell | F - Janari Joesaar | F - Kaspar Treier | C- Matthias Tass

Ad

Latvia

G - Arturs Kurucs | G - Rihards Lomazs | F - Davis Bertans | F - Andrejs Grazulis | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Estonia vs. Latvia Prediction

Since Latvia and Estonia have lost their EuroBasket opening games, they will be determined to register their first win of the tournament. Historically, Latvia has an upper edge in the matchup. They have an overall 6-1 record in their total seven meetings and are expected to register their seventh win.

Ad

The Latvian squad had players with a wealth of NBA experience, such as Davis Bertans and Kristaps Porzingis. Nevertheless, having lost their lone meeting in EuroBasket, the Estonian squad would be keen to even the score against Latvia.

Our Prediction: Latvia will win the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More