"I knew I'd never see anyone": When Danica Patrick reflected on ego in an empty retreat

About seven years ago, former racer Danica Patrick opened up on her battle with ego and reflected on how she spent hours walking alone on a vast property, listening to music by East Forest or Trevor Hall.

Ad

Patrick, who started karting in school and dropped out to pursue a professional racing career in the UK, was and is still the only female IndyCar race winner. She won the 2008 Indy Japan 300 when she was 26 and later joined NASCAR in the early 2010s. During a 2015 interview with Lewis Howes, Patrick was asked if she had a battle with her ego throughout the last 20 years.

"Yeah, of course, the ego comes in. I mean, whether it be, you know, what I'm doing, how I'm doing, what I think of myself from a performance standpoint or a look standpoint," Partick said (23:13 onwards).

Ad

Trending

Patrick launched her book 'Pretty Intense' in December 2017 and was about to retire from racing after competing in her final races - the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500. The former Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) driver lost sponsorship from long-time partner GoDaddy following the 2015 Cup Series season and chose to give up racing in both NASCAR and the IndyCar Series.

Patrick also described how she manages her ego flare-ups with walking meditations and other unconventional ways.

Ad

"I've learned is to identify when I'm being led by ego versus soul. That's been really helpful and you almost laugh at the ego, like ego comes up and you're like, 'jerk,'" Patrick said.

"A lot of sort of walking meditations... I was on a property that was completely empty and there's trails and I knew I'd never see anyone and I would play music and I just stick it in my pocket and I don't know music really helps me like East Forest or Trevor Hall... I just don't think it's possible to get out in nature and not feel happy, grateful, small but part of a big thing. It's just a really productive space," she added.

Ad

Ad

Danica Patrick also set several records in stock-car racing. She was the first woman to get a pole position in the NASCAR Cup Series and holds the record for most starts, laps led and top-10s by a female.

Danica Patrick's transition from racer to entrepreneur

After racing, Danica Patrick turned to entrepreneurship. She built her wine label, Somnium, in Napa Valley. She also launched Warrior by Danica Patrick, an athleisure line and now hosts the Pretty Intense podcast, where she invites guests to talk about health, mindfulness, and growth.

Patrick's Pretty Intense book also includes a 90-day plan of workouts, a paleo-inspired eating plan with about 50 original recipes and guided mental habits. She has also worked as an analyst in recent years and covered the Indy 500 and Formula 1 on Fox and Sky Sports, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.