"It's extraordinary": Miami HC Mario Cristobal gives intel on QB Carson Beck's bond with the Hurricanes squad

Carson Beck made one of the most notable transfer portal moves of the offseason when he left Georgia to join Miami. Since arriving in January, the quarterback has focused on building chemistry and developing strong relationships with the offensive line.

Ad

Beck wasn’t bragging about his bond with teammates, as Miami coach Mario Cristobal also doubled down on the claim on Sunday.

"The amount of time that he spends with our people, it’s extraordinary," Cristobal said (via On3. "He’s here early, he’s here late.

"He’s got a great relationship with those guys, because even while he was hurt he spent a lot of time around the receivers and the offensive linemen and they forged some really strong relationships.”

Ad

Trending

Miami QB Carson Beck (Credit-Instagram/carsonbeck)

Beck is following in the footsteps of Cam Ward, who left for the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. Ward initially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft but later chose to transfer to Miami for the 2024 season to improve his draft prospects. The move paid off, as he became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

After seeing his own draft stock fall from a first-round projection, Beck is hoping his time with the Hurricanes will help him rebound. With Miami aiming for its first national championship since 2001, a magnificent season might enhance Beck’s position in the NFL Draft.

Mario Cristobal is confident in Carson Beck's leadership in 2025

Carson Beck will make his debut as Miami’s starting quarterback on Aug. 31 when the No. 10 Hurricanes face No. 6 Notre Dame. Mario Cristobal’s school is aiming to make the playoffs in 2025 after narrowly missing out last season with a 42-41 loss to Iowa State on Dec. 28.

Ad

Much of Miami’s success will hinge on Beck’s performance, and Cristobal is confident in the quarterback’s leadership.

“I think he leads in that way,” Cristobal said (via On3). “I think he’s got a great relationship with the offensive line as well, which helps a bunch as it relates to the protections in the run game.

Ad

"All in all the passing game keeps getting more in sync as fall camp keeps going on and on. And the experience of Carson Beck, it’s really showing up strong.”

Beck threw for 3,485 yards in the 2024 season, completing 64.7% of his passes with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More