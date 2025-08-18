"It's extraordinary": Miami HC Mario Cristobal gives intel on QB Carson Beck's bond with the Hurricanes squad

Carson Beck made one of the most notable transfer portal moves of the offseason when he left Georgia to join Miami. Since arriving in January, the quarterback has focused on building chemistry and developing strong relationships with the offensive line.
Beck wasn’t bragging about his bond with teammates, as Miami coach Mario Cristobal also doubled down on the claim on Sunday.
"The amount of time that he spends with our people, it’s extraordinary," Cristobal said (via On3. "He’s here early, he’s here late.
"He’s got a great relationship with those guys, because even while he was hurt he spent a lot of time around the receivers and the offensive linemen and they forged some really strong relationships.”
Beck is following in the footsteps of Cam Ward, who left for the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. Ward initially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft but later chose to transfer to Miami for the 2024 season to improve his draft prospects. The move paid off, as he became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After seeing his own draft stock fall from a first-round projection, Beck is hoping his time with the Hurricanes will help him rebound. With Miami aiming for its first national championship since 2001, a magnificent season might enhance Beck’s position in the NFL Draft.
Mario Cristobal is confident in Carson Beck's leadership in 2025
Carson Beck will make his debut as Miami’s starting quarterback on Aug. 31 when the No. 10 Hurricanes face No. 6 Notre Dame. Mario Cristobal’s school is aiming to make the playoffs in 2025 after narrowly missing out last season with a 42-41 loss to Iowa State on Dec. 28.
Much of Miami’s success will hinge on Beck’s performance, and Cristobal is confident in the quarterback’s leadership.
“I think he leads in that way,” Cristobal said (via On3). “I think he’s got a great relationship with the offensive line as well, which helps a bunch as it relates to the protections in the run game.
"All in all the passing game keeps getting more in sync as fall camp keeps going on and on. And the experience of Carson Beck, it’s really showing up strong.”
Beck threw for 3,485 yards in the 2024 season, completing 64.7% of his passes with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.