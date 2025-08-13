4x national champ coach Kim Mulkey reacts to former LSU star Aneesah Morrow's stellar performance for the Sun vs. Valkyries

Aneesah Morrow's double-double for the Connecticut Sun against the Golden State Valkyries got LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey gushing over her former student. Morrow, who was drafted seventh in the 2025 WNBA draft, scored 13 points and added 14 rebounds in the 74-57 defeat on Monday night.

Following the game, Sun posted a graphic, celebrating the former Tigers star's outstanding stats on Instagram. Mulkey shared the photo on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

"💛 💜," the four time national champion coach captioned the story.

Kim Mulkey hails former LSU player Aneesah Morrow on IG story. Image via @coachkimmulkey

Morrow, a native of Chicago, played with LSU for two seasons. She helped LSU win the national championship in 2023. The title was Mulkey's fourth as a head coach, after winning it at Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019.

Mulkey also became the first coach in NCAA basketball history to win national championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach. She ranks third behind UConn's Geno Auriemma, who has 12 titles and former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt with eight titles.

Aneesah Morrow named 2025 Corbett Award winner

Aneesah Morrow was named the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s James C. Corbett Award winner for being the state’s top amateur athlete. The Corbett award, named in honor of the late James J. Corbett, is an annual award presented to the most outstanding amateur male and female athletes in the State of Louisiana.

As an LSU star, Morrow helped the Tigers reach two Elite Eights, winning 31 games both seasons. She also scored 1,282 points and secured 854 rebounds, with the latter being the 10th most in LSU history.

Morrow also produced 52 double-doubles, which is ranked third most in program history. She did this in 73 games for the Lady Tigers and earned the First Team All-SEC player spot twice.

Now playing for the Sun, Morrow is averaging 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. She registered her first double-double (20 points and 11 boards) against the Seattle Storm on June 27. She produced a second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx on June 29. Her 13 points and 14 rebounds against the Valkyries marked her third double-double.

