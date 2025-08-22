A’ja Wilson’s Nike brand set to feature with South Carolina as Gamecocks end partnership with $2.14 billion brand

  • home icon
By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 22, 2025 17:11 GMT
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn

South Carolina women’s basketball will soon carry the name of their most iconic alumna on their jerseys. Starting July 1, 2026, the Gamecocks will move from Under Armour to Nike in a landmark 10-year partnership worth nearly $80 million, with the women’s basketball program set to showcase A’ja Wilson’s Nike brand.

The agreement marks a significant shift for South Carolina athletics after years with Under Armour, with a net worth of $2.14 billion, which chose not to match Nike’s offer as part of its ongoing plan to reduce investment in college sports.

The new deal is structured at $5 million in direct cash, $70 million in product, and another $2.5 million in supplemental gear.

The university will also earn a 15% royalty on net sales, along with performance bonuses tied to success in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.

For Dawn Staley’s team, the highlight is the introduction of a complete redesign of the women’s basketball uniforms, which will include signature shoes and features linked to Wilson, who led the Gamecocks to their first national championship in 2017 before becoming a two-time WNBA MVP.

Athletic director Jeremiah Donati described the deal as a perfect fit for the program’s long-term ambitions, praising Nike’s innovation and commitment to elevating athletes.

“We are thrilled to announce the future partnership with Nike, a brand that is built on inspiring athletes to reach for excellence with the latest and most innovative equipment and attire while championing the values of athletic participation,” Donati said in a statement.

The deal further strengthens South Carolina’s identity as one of the most marketable programs in women’s college basketball.

Incoming seniors reveal what drew them to South Carolina

South Carolina has added two major pieces ahead of the new season, with senior transfers Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot joining the Gamecocks.

Latson, last year’s national scoring leader at Florida State, cited Dawn Staley’s winning culture and resources as key factors. Okot, who nearly averaged a double-double at Mississippi State, pointed to South Carolina’s playing style and Staley’s success with international talent.

Both players believe Columbia offers the perfect platform to achieve their goals while helping the Gamecocks remain contenders on the national stage.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
