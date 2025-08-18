Alex Palou drops 1-word reaction to LIV Golf champion Jon Rahm following the ‘tradition in Indy’

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou reacted to LIV Golf champion Jon Rahm's Indy-style celebration. Rahm won the season-long individual title at Liv Golf Indy after beating Joaquin Niemann by 2.48 points.

On Monday, August 18, Palou reshared the post uploaded by LIV Golf of the celebration. In the video, the golfer is seen celebrating his victory Indy style by pouring a milk bottle over his head. Four-time IndyCar series champion Palou reacted to it and captioned the story:

"Bravo @jonrahm 🙌"

Screenshot of Alex Palou's Instagram story @alexpalou

Alex Palou has had a spectacular 2025 IndyCar season, clinching the championship in Portland after finishing third with two races to go.

He has had a dominant season, winning eight of 15 races, and is two wins away from joining A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Sr. for the record of most wins (10) in a season.

Alex Palou speaks about F1 being the 'total opposite' of IndyCar

The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver expressed his desire to stay in IndyCar. Alex Palou's name has often been associated with the new Formula One team, Cadillac F1, and he's rumored to be one of the top contenders for the seat. However, the IndyCar champion has put an end to the rumors.

While talking to Fox Sports about the rumors, he spoke about why he doesn't want to leave, even if it's for two years, and that he wants to focus on getting his second Indianapolis 500 title.

"I don’t want to leave now. Even if they say, ‘No, don’t worry, you can come back in one or two years, what if suddenly everyone is here and I’m never able to catch back up to them? And it wasn’t in my mind last year, and it’s not in my mind this year. It’s getting less and less and less every day, and with this, it’s like, ‘No, I want to get another (Indy 500 victory),’" Palou said (via Fox Sports).

Palou spoke about how Formula One is the total opposite of IndyCar because the drivers do not get to celebrate their victory with their families or spend time with their mechanics in the motorhomes.

"I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do. I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics. I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think (F1) is the total opposite," he added.

Alex Palou has sealed his third consecutive IndyCar Series title and is first in the drivers' championship with 626 points.

