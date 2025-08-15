Alex Palou 'represents the past, present, and future' of Chip Ganassi Racing, says MD Mike Hull

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou amassed his fourth IndyCar drivers' championship in Portland. In line with this, Chip Ganassi Racing's Managing Director Mike Hull has deemed Palou the 'past, present, and future' of the Indianapolis, Indiana-based team.

In the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, Palou has proved incredibly dominant. After the first 15 rounds, he has already amassed eight race wins, five pole positions, 12 top-fives, and 13 top-10 alongside the drivers' title. Moreover, his current points tally stands at 626 in comparison to second-placed Pato O'Ward's 475.

None of the other top drivers has been able to come anywhere near the kind of statistics Palou has managed this year. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has been competing in the sport since 2021 and has continued to improve as an IndyCar driver.

With his most recent championship triumph, CGR's Managing Director Mike Hull shared some words of praise for Palou. Via IndyCar, he added the following:

"In football, you have an elite quarterback, not (just) a quarterback. That's what we have in Alex. We have an elite athlete who drives a race car. You have to have people on the offensive and defensive line. That's what we have in the building, and that's what we have, as we saw today, in all three pit boxes."

"That's what it takes. Alex represents all of us. He represents the past, the present and the future of Chip Ganassi Racing. We're really proud to be part of having a driver like Alex Palou be with us hopefully for a long period of time. Hopefully he never gets tired of what he does."

There are only two race events remaining on the 2025 IndyCar race calendar.

"Explosion of amazing feelings" - Alex Palou on 2025 IndyCar run

While Chip Ganassi Racing's Managing Director Mike Hull has showered huge praise on Alex Palou, the latter came up with an emotional response after the Grand Prix of Portland.

He secured a third-place finish, and in his post-race interview, he added the following (via Motorsportweek):

"The way I’ve been feeling this year, incredible. Like every single weekend it’s been getting better and better. We’ve won so many races. We won the 500. The feeling you get after winning that race, an explosion of amazing feelings. People keep reminding you about that every single day when you wake up, which makes it feel even more special."

Since making his debut in America's highest class of open-wheel racing, Alex Palou has quickly jumped up the ladder in the sport. He is one of the best drivers on the current grid that boasts other top drivers, Scott Dixon, Will Power, and Pato O'Ward, to name a few.

With only two events remaining this year, Palou would ideally like to bring the curtain down on the 2025 season with two more race wins. Next up on the race calendar is the Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250, which will take place on August 24.

