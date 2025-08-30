Insiders joke as NASCAR fan rains down on Bubba Wallace's spotter over Daytona controversy: "Did Dr. Phil call in?"

Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, became the subject of a lighthearted moment after Dirty Mo Media shared an audio clip on X. The clip shows a NASCAR fan advising Kraft on the radio calls during Wallace’s crash at Daytona. His delivery got him compared with Dr. Phil.Dirty Mo Media, known for posting behind-the-scenes content and moments, shared this clip from the Door Bumper Clear podcast. The caption read,“Hold on a minute, did Dr. Phil call in to give @FreddieKraft a lesson in spotting?”The video featured a fan message delivering a “lesson” about clarity in spotting, directly aimed at Kraft. In the audio, the fan said Kraft was not clear enough during the Daytona wreck. To be exact,&quot;Hello, this is my message for Freddie Kraft okay? Listen, we need to make things clear okay? Because when things are not clear, we end up in a pretty big sh** storm because he wasn’t clear okay?&quot;&quot;He obviously wasn’t clear. I don’t know if you cleared him or not, but it wasn’t clear and guess what, sh** storm happened okay? We can’t have that okay? I think we got that cleared up, we’ll be right back.&quot;Kraft responded on the podcast with sarcasm. He insisted he had cleared Wallace and then joked that he had even told him to,“see how many of these f**kers we can wreck in like one shot.”Freddie Kraft has been Bubba Wallace’s spotter for years with 23XI Racing and previously worked with Dale Earnhardt Jr. In addition to his spotting duties, he co-hosts Door Bumper Clear. The Daytona crash that sparked the discussion was when Wallace triggered a 12-car wreck in Stage 1 of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.The accident collected top drivers including Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin. Wallace initially said Larson’s No. 5 car pushed him, but later he accepted responsibility, calling it a “crap deal” and saying he would take the blame. His playoff hopes remained intact thanks to his earlier win at Indianapolis.Bubba Wallace on playoff mindset after Daytona setbackWhile controversy swirled around Daytona, Bubba Wallace focused on what lies ahead. Speaking during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day, he said the weeks after his Brickyard win had been mentally and emotionally calm. That victory broke a 100-race drought and locked him into the postseason with four races still to go. Compared to last year, when he sat outside the top 10 in points while his teammate Tyler Reddick won the regular season championship, Wallace’s position this year is far stronger. However, Daytona marked a shift in his approach. On The Teardown podcast, Bubba Wallace explained how the intensity returned,“Last month has been really, really nice. Just mentally relaxed, emotionally relaxed, not having to stress about making it on the playoffs, right? And, you know, Sunday after Daytona though, there was a switch.”He expanded on the feeling. Further adding,“There was a switch back to like, oh, okay, here’s the playoff pressure kicking in. Here we go. And so I’m excited to constantly dial the imaginary hand, turning that pressure switch up as I’m turning it back down, right? And trying to live to where it’s even level the whole time.”Bubba Wallace enters the postseason sitting five spots ahead of Reddick in the standings, with one more playoff point than reigning champion Joey Logano. His next challenge is Darlington Raceway, where 367 laps on the 1.366-mile track will test his ability.