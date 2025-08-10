Amid USA Swimming controversy Michael Phelps expresses gratitude to editor-in-chief for unwavering support

Michael Phelps expressed his gratitude towards the editor-in-chief of Swimming World Magazine, John Lohn, for his firm support amid the USA Swimming controversy. Phelps voiced his concerns about the declining state of USA Swimming during the 2025 World Aquatic Championships.

Although the American squad topped the medal tally, the team fell short of the expected result, mainly after being affected by acute gastroenteritis, which almost affected the whole team. Phelps voiced his opinion on the matter, resulting in a clash between him and Ryan Lochte against Lilly King. However, the former swimmer further clarified that his criticisms were not directed at any USA swimmer, but at USA Swimming, which has been operating without a CEO for about a year now.

In his article for Swimming World Magazine, Lohn praised Phelps for transforming USA Swimming while highlighting his peerless career and his role in bringing the sport into the mainstream. He further stated that Phelps has more than earned the right to speak on USA Swimming's issues, calling his criticism an essential voice for the sport in the country.

Phelps expressed his gratitude towards Lohn. He also reflected on the editor's backing throughout his illustrious career.

"Throughout my career your support hasn't gone unnoticed.... Thank you," Michael Phelps wrote.

Screenshot of Phelps' reaction to Instagram story.

Although the female swimmers from the USA delivered decent performances, the men's squad's performance raised concerns, with only one male athlete winning a gold medal - Luca Urlando in the 200 butterfly. The men's squad failed to register victories in relay events, including the 800 freestyle relay.

Michael Phelps claps back at USA Swimming's interim CEO

Michael Phelps responds to Team USA's interim CEO statement (Source: Getty)

USA Swimming interim CEO Bob Vincent voiced an opinion about Michael Phelps' criticism on behalf of the organization, stating the timing of his comment was unnecessary. Vicent said,

“We respect and value the opinions of Rowdy, Michael, Ryan, and all USA Swimming alums. We acknowledge that their comments come from a place of passion and genuine desire to see USA Swimming succeed. We are saddened and disappointed at the timing of the comments."

Phelps responded to the opinion while highlighting the mistreatment he suffered.

“Maybe a false statement, because I know they didn’t reach out to Rowdy. They’ve shoved us out the door for years. Treated me like a piece of meat throughout my career. Hopefully, it changes someday,” Phelps wrote.

Screenshot of Phelps' reaction on Instagram post.

At the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, Team USA won 29 medals in swimming events.

