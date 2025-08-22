"Any advantage that's gotten illegally, that's a major deal": Urban Meyer stresses on severity of Michigan sign-stealing after NCAA penalties 

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer had been critical about Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal and its impact on the entire college football landscape. Last week, the NCAA released its final ruling after a thorough investigation of over two years. The school is expected to pay $30 million in total fines and personnel involved in the scandal got multiple years of showcase notices, including current coach Sherrone Moore. Meyer, who was recently speaking to analyst Colin Cowherd on his show, emphasized how sign-stealing gives an unfair advantage to a team. It was the very season when the Wolverines also won the national championship title.Meyer mentioned that knowing hand signals beforehand for the next week's game helps the defense prepare well. On the field it may appear just like a normal game but the defense is always a step ahead. He refused to pinpoint Michigan’s advantage through the season but added that he was never a fan of sign-stealing.“Any advantage that's gotten illegally, that's a major deal. If it wasn't a big deal, why would they risk their reputation, their careers, and a $30 million fine for the Wolverines?” Meyer asked Cowherd on Thursday.The veteran coach also added that he doesn't want Jim Harbaugh to get suspended by the Chargers or penalized by the NFL while sharing the incident of Jim Tressel, who got suspended for seven games in 2011.“Did I say I want Jim [to get suspended]? No, of course I didn't. I was just bringing up Tressell because it's a fact and the NFL wanted to respect the decision of the NCAA,” he added.Sherrone Moore will not miss Michigan’s 2025 season opener despite suspensionThe current Wolverines coach was among the individuals mentioned in the NCAA ruling. According to the verdict, Sherrone Moore will be suspended for one more game apart from his two-game suspension already slapped by the Wolverines in the 2025 season. As a result, he will miss the Week 3 and Week 4 matchups against Central Michigan and Nebraska.In the 2026 season, he will remain suspended for the season opener against Western Michigan. This year's matchup against New Mexico on August 30 will see Sherrone Moore calling plays from the sidelines. After an 8-5 season, Moore &amp; Co. expects to make a playoff return and reinstate its dominance in the Big Ten.