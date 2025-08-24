Arrow McLaren issues statement on the tragic passing of Forrest Lucas

Founder of Lucas Oil, Forrest Lucas passed away on August 23. The news of the tragic passing was shared by the company via their social media. Arrow McLaren put out a statement via their social media, grieving the death of Lucas.Forrest Lucas was an entrepreneur who founded Lucas Oil in 1989 along with his wife Charlotte. The comapny was originally founded with a mission to develop high-performance oil and fuel treatments. Lucas Oil soon became synonymous with sports, especially motorsports. The oil company began their partnership with Arrow McLaren in 2004 when they were known as Sam Schmidt Motorsports. In 2023 Arrow McLaren announced the extention of their long standing Partnership with Lucas Oil.Arrow McLaren put out a statement via their X account mourning the loss of their longtime partner Lucas Oil's founder.&quot;Forrest's impact on the Indianapolis community is felt far and wide, and he was a long-time fan of motorsport and a friend of our team. We race for him and the Lucas family this weekend.&quot;Lucas was bestowed with the prestigious NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the automotive and motorsports industry. The oil company became a household name in Indianapolis and also has a stadium named after them, which the Indianapolis Colts call their home.Forrest Lucas honored with NHRA Lifetime Achievement AwardThe Lucas Oil founder Forrest Lucas was awarded the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor was bestowed at the annual Sportsman Appreciation Dinner held at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.The Indiana-based entrepreneur has made a significant amount of contributon towards motorsports. His oil company has been a part of huge sporting teams as well as motorsports series, one of which is NHRA. The oil company has been serving as the official oil of NHRA for over 20 years.On August 28, 2024, he was presented with the award. The NHRA president, Glen Cromwell, praised the oil company founder for his contribution to motorsports, especially NHRA.“I can’t say enough about Forrest Lucas; he truly embodies the spirit of drag racing, sharing the same resilience and passion that runs deep in our sport. His connection to the NHRA is historic. From supporting greats like the Arana family, Frank Manzo, Del Worsham and Antron Brown to numerous racing teams, including his son and wife behind the wheel, Forrest and Lucas Oil’s unwavering support and dedication have elevated drag racing and motorsports to new heights. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which has enjoyed a two-decade-long title sponsorship, is just one of many examples of Lucas’ commitment to the sport.”Besides being known for his oil company, Forrest Lucas was also known for being a sports marketing giant and a generous philanthropist.