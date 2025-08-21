Bill Self receives stern warning on Kansas star Tre White heading into next season: "Not a great shooter"

Kansas head coach Bill Self has received a strong warning regarding new guard Tre White as the Jayhawks gear up for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

The concern was expressed by college basketball analyst C.J. Moore during an appearance on CBS Sports’ “Eye On College Basketball” show with Matt Norlander, where Kansas’ transfer additions and expectations for next year were discussed.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 2024-25 season marked by both highs and lows. While they stayed competitive in the Big 12, the team lacked consistency, which ultimately hurt their chances in the NCAA Tournament.

With their eyes now on bouncing back, their incoming transfers are expected to play key roles in ensuring a stronger push.

Ad

Trending

When asked about Kansas’s moves in the transfer portal, Moore’s first focus was on Tre White, the senior guard arriving from Illinois. Speaking on his potential, Moore said:

“Transfer-wise, the key name to know in Lawrence is Tre White. He’s now at his fourth school in four years, but Kansas has been really impressed with him this summer.”

Ad

However, the Athletic writer also pointed out White’s limitations, ensuring expectations remain realistic.

“While not an elite shooter, he’s shown he can consistently knock down corner threes when his feet are set. More importantly, he’s a smart, experienced player who understands his role,” Moore explained.

White was a key team player at Illinois last season, something Moore believes will carry over to Kansas. He added:

Ad

“Last year at Illinois, he played a glue-guy role, and that’s likely what he’ll bring to Kansas as well. He can play the small-ball four, slide over to the three, and looks like a projected starter in the frontcourt.” (Timestamp 19:34-20:19)

Ad

Kansas signed only three transfers this offseason: White from Illinois, Jayden Dawson from Loyola-Chicago, and Melvin Council Jr. from St. Bonaventure.

Moore described Council as one of the top 10 players in the A-10 last season, but all eyes in Lawrence remain on White as he adjusts to his fourth school in as many years.

Bill Self gets new assistant coach ahead of new season

Kansas head coach Bill Self has added Tony Bland, a former Washington assistant, to the Jayhawks’ coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Ad

Bland, who previously played college basketball at Syracuse and San Diego State, started coaching at SDSU in 2007 before joining USC in 2013.

His tenure ended suddenly when he was involved in the FBI’s 2017 college basketball corruption investigation, though he later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and was officially dismissed in 2018.

Despite his past, Kansas conducted a thorough vetting process before hiring him, according to ESPN, with the program confident in his ability to contribute positively moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More