Brad Keselowski reconsiders NASCAR victory celebration style following Connor Zilisch’s scary incident

After watching how Connor Zilisch’s victory celebration ended at Watkins Glen, Brad Keselowski said he would probably never climb on his car to celebrate winning a race. That being said, Keselowski was kind of amused at how everything played out for the 19-year-old Xfinity Series driver.It was Zilisch’s sixth win of the 2025 season. Like most drivers, the JR Motorsports newcomer attempted to climb on the roof of his No. 88 car to celebrate his triumph. But his foot got stuck in the window net, and the driver fell hard on the ground.Zilisch was rushed to a nearby medical center. After a few hours, he was checked and released with a fractured collarbone. Things could have been far worse for the young driver, given that he fell headfirst onto the pavement. When asked if he would ever climb on top of his car, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion, Brad Keselowski, said,“Probably not. I think I'll just grab my American fag and stand outside of it, but man, that was sure scary.”“I called Adam Alexander (lap-by-lap announcer for CW) yesterday because now that we know that Connor's okay...it is one of the funniest videos I’ve ever seen in my life. We've all had our moments, and the funniest part to me was Adam saying, 'Oh my God, he fell!' My wife and I...we had a lot of fun with that,” he added.Brad Keselowski is currently on a 47-race winless streak. His last win dates back to May 12, 2024, at Darlington Raceway. Next up for the RFK Racing driver/owner is the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, a track where he has won twice before.“It does not look good”- Brad Keselowski expresses his concerns about Richmond tire allotmentBrad Keselowski feels that the teams will not have enough tires before the 400-lap race kicks off at Richmond Raceway. The abrasive surface of the 0.75-mile oval and a softer tire by Goodyear have the #6 driver concerned.Reflecting on the same during an interview, Keselowski said,“We’re in trouble. I might be wrong. Maybe something will change and we’ll get in the night time and the tires will extend their life cycle more than what we’ve seen in practice. But right now it does not look good.”Per reports, each team will be allotted eight sets of tires besides the ones that they will start the race with. Brad Keselowski will start sixth on Row 3 alongside Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott. 23XI Racing newcomer Ryan Preece won the pole.Fans can watch the action unfurl only on USA (Saturday, August 16), 7:30 pm ET onwards, or listen to its live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.