“Bro got the moves”: Fans in shock as Stephen Curry dances to TikTok trend with Jacy Abii and Trinity Jones

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 16, 2025 16:39 GMT
College basketball fans were entertained after NBA superstar Stephen Curry joined high school standouts Jacy Abii and Trinity Jones in a trending TikTok dance.

The two rising stars pulled off the popular “spoon feeding dance” alongside Curry, with the fun moment shared on Instagram by Overtime on Friday.

Reactions poured in from fans, many surprised that the young hoopers managed to get Curry to join in, while others could not stop laughing at how well he nailed the moves.

“Steph is so amazing,” one fan wrote.
“Look at Curry man, so inspirational,” another added.
“This is so cuteeee but omggg I’m jealous,” a fan gushed.
There were several other comments under the video, with fans amused at the link-up.

“😂 Bro got the moves 😂,” one chimed in.
“Goat things,” another declared.
“So inspiring 😭😂🔥,” a fan commented.
Curry has always been a strong supporter of the next generation. Beyond moments like this, he has made a lasting impact by taking on an assistant general manager role at his alma mater, Davidson College, while also co-creating an eight-figure fund to boost the school’s basketball programs.

The NBA star also organized his annual “Curry Camp" this week, which focuses on developing players' skills and basketball IQ, with a strong emphasis on translating those skills to higher levels of competition.

Through these efforts, Curry continues to provide mentorship and resources, ensuring student-athletes have the opportunities he once enjoyed.

As for Abii and Jones, both members of the 2026 class, their futures are bright. Abii is already on the radar of powerhouse programs like LSU, UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, TCU and Duke. Meanwhile, Jones has offers from UCLA, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State and TCU.

Jacy Abii narrows down to five schools

Rising high school basketball star Jacy Abii has moved a step closer to her college decision after cutting her list of potential schools from 10 to five. The 2026 recruit has chosen UCLA, LSU, Texas, Notre Dame and Tennessee as her finalists.

Notably absent are two of the biggest names in women’s college basketball: Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks and Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies. Both programs were once seen as strong contenders for the highly rated prospect, but Abii has opted to move forward without them as she prepares for her next career chapter.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
