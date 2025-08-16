“Bro got the moves”: Fans in shock as Stephen Curry dances to TikTok trend with Jacy Abii and Trinity Jones

College basketball fans were entertained after NBA superstar Stephen Curry joined high school standouts Jacy Abii and Trinity Jones in a trending TikTok dance.The two rising stars pulled off the popular “spoon feeding dance” alongside Curry, with the fun moment shared on Instagram by Overtime on Friday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReactions poured in from fans, many surprised that the young hoopers managed to get Curry to join in, while others could not stop laughing at how well he nailed the moves.“Steph is so amazing,” one fan wrote.“Look at Curry man, so inspirational,” another added.“This is so cuteeee but omggg I’m jealous,” a fan gushed.Credit: IG/@overtimeThere were several other comments under the video, with fans amused at the link-up.“😂 Bro got the moves 😂,” one chimed in.“Goat things,” another declared.“So inspiring 😭😂🔥,” a fan commented.Credit: IG/@overtimeCurry has always been a strong supporter of the next generation. Beyond moments like this, he has made a lasting impact by taking on an assistant general manager role at his alma mater, Davidson College, while also co-creating an eight-figure fund to boost the school’s basketball programs.The NBA star also organized his annual “Curry Camp&quot; this week, which focuses on developing players' skills and basketball IQ, with a strong emphasis on translating those skills to higher levels of competition.Through these efforts, Curry continues to provide mentorship and resources, ensuring student-athletes have the opportunities he once enjoyed.As for Abii and Jones, both members of the 2026 class, their futures are bright. Abii is already on the radar of powerhouse programs like LSU, UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, TCU and Duke. Meanwhile, Jones has offers from UCLA, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State and TCU.Jacy Abii narrows down to five schoolsRising high school basketball star Jacy Abii has moved a step closer to her college decision after cutting her list of potential schools from 10 to five. The 2026 recruit has chosen UCLA, LSU, Texas, Notre Dame and Tennessee as her finalists.Notably absent are two of the biggest names in women’s college basketball: Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks and Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies. Both programs were once seen as strong contenders for the highly rated prospect, but Abii has opted to move forward without them as she prepares for her next career chapter.