"Can't always be the most dominant country"- Bobby Finke stands by team USA amid Michael Phelps & Ryan Lochte's criticism over World Championships

American swimmer Bobby Finke made his feelings known about the performance of Team USA at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore. Notably, the team finished third in the medal tally behind China and Australia and came under fire from veteran swimmers such as Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.

Phelps and Lochte both called out Team USA Swimming's leadership and performance during this Singapore campaign. Several swimmers, such as Lily King, have since spoken out against this sharp criticism from former greats. Now, Finke has shared his stance on the matter.

Speaking on the Unfiltered Waters podcast, Finke expressed pride in the US team's performance in Singapore, remarking that the highs and lows are bound to happen. He also mentioned that there are several star swimmers in other countries as well. He said:

"I'm proud of how we swam, we weren't backing down, and of course results didn't for the most part didn't go our way, but it's going to happen every now and then. You can't always be the most dominant country."

"I guess, for the most part, just because Phelps has always been here and there's been Ryan and Caleb. So yeah, superstars are in other countries right now. I don't think it's anything to be upset about or disappointed about in a sense of coming out, and they don't want to say attacking athletes. Bottom line is, I'm proud of these guys and I'm looking forward to our future." (11:03 onwards)

Bobby Finke competed in just two events at the Championships, 800m free and 1500m free. He missed the podium in the 800m event and finished fourth, while in the 1500m free, Finke clinched a bronze medal.

Bobby Finke on his mindset while going for swimming meets

Bobby Finke spoke about his expectations while competing in swimming meets. This came just a few weeks after his campaign at the USA National Swimming Championships.

Finke revealed that he is always looking for a challenge while preparing for a competition and remarked that this helped him from any unnecessary expectations. He said (via Olympics.com):

"When I take the blocks, I always expect a challenge. I don’t like going in expecting anything. I think that helps me a lot – it kind of lowers my expectations, and if I am pretty far ahead, I get a motivation boost and it helps me finish the rest of the race."

At the National Championships, Bobby Finke clinched three gold medals in the 800m free, 1500m free, and 400m medley. Before this, Finke registered some impressive performances at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale.

