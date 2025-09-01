Chase Briscoe wins at Darlington, becomes the first driver since Greg Biffle to secure consecutive Southern 500 victories

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe secured his spot in the round of 12 and created history with his consecutive win at the Cook Out Southern 500 held on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Darlington Raceway. NASCAR's Insight page shared the record the #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver set with his fourth career win.Briscoe had a satisfactory qualifying session for the main race. He began the race from one spot behind the pole-sitter and his teammate, Denny Hamlin.The JGR driver had a best qualifying time of 28.71 seconds and a top speed of 171.25 mph. Meanwhile, Hamlin had a 0.02-second lead over his teammate and clinched the pole position.According to the stats shared, Chase Briscoe became the first driver since Greg Biffle to secure consecutive wins at the Southern 500. Biffle achieved the feat in 2005 and claimed his second win in 2006.Following the same, the #19 driver achieved the feat over two decades ago in 2025. Also, he led 309 laps in the 367-lap race and became the first driver to lead over 300 laps since Bobby Allison in 1971. Following that, the NASCAR page praised Briscoe for his achievement and wrote (via X):&quot;Chase Briscoe wins the Southern 500—first back-to-back Southern 500 winner since Greg Biffle in '05 &amp; '06 - First driver to lead 300+ laps in the Southern 500 since Bobby Allison in '71 - Three different Toyota teams finished in the top 3, first time in their history, leading all but 16 laps.&quot;Chase Briscoe crossed the finish line 0.408 seconds ahead of his Toyota teammate, Tyler Reddick, and Toyota claimed four of the top five finishing positions. Meanwhile, the pole-sitter Denny Hamlin finished in P7, earning 38 points.&quot;Somebody's always going to be hurt about it&quot;: Chase Briscoe shared his take on the current playoff formatEarlier in August, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe sat down with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, on YouTube. During the podcast, the duo discussed the playoff format, and the former Xfinity Series champion asked Briscoe to share his take on the current playoff format.The current format features four stages for the season's final ten races. The playoff season kicks off after wrapping up the regular season.It begins with the round of 16, and four drivers are eliminated in each round until only four remain for the Championship Four race held at Phoenix Raceway. Reflecting on the same, Chase Briscoe told Dale Jr.:&quot;I don't know. I definitely don't think that there's a right answer. I mean, maybe there is. I don't, because somebody's always going to be hurt about it.&quot; [19:24]The Mitchell, Indiana, native currently leads the Cup Series points table with 2070 points to his credit. He has secured two wins, 11 top-five finishes, and 13 top-ten finishes in 27 starts this season. Additionally, the JGR driver has led 628 laps this season, with 309 of them coming at the Southern 500.