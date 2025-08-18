Clemson HC Dabo Swinney breaks silence after TE Ian Schieffelin’s shocking DUI arrest under suspicion

Clemson tight end Ian Schieffelin was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of DUI, just two weeks before the Tigers’ season opener. The 22-year-old was later released on bond, but details surrounding the arrest have not yet been made public.Per Clemson’s athlete handbook, any player arrested or charged with a DUI must be suspended for at least the next 10% of their championship-season contests.Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn’t reveal the potential consequence of Schieffelin but addressed the matter in a statement, which read:“We are aware of Ian Schieffelin’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. Clemson Athletics has a clear policy by which we will abide, so Ian will miss some competition to start this season as a consequence.&quot;We’re obviously very disappointed by the situation, but we are very thankful no others were involved and no one was hurt.”Schieffelin is transitioning to football after completing four years with Clemson’s basketball team, where he initially explored using his final year of eligibility in basketball before choosing to join Swinney’s squad.During his basketball career, Schieffelin appeared in 134 games with 99 starts. Last season, he started all 34 games for Clemson, averaging 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33.4 minutes per game, while shooting 49.5% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range.Clemson eyes season opener without Ian SchieffelinClemson will open its season against LSU on Aug. 30. Dabo Swinney had high expectations for Ian Schieffelin, who was projected to make an immediate impact at tight end due to the program's limited depth.Just a week ago, Swinney said Schieffelin is trending in the right direction, while also noting that he is &quot;really pleased&quot; with the tight end.&quot;I knew we just had to get to pads,&quot; Swinney said (via On3). &quot;You know he’s an athlete, you know all that stuff, but how’s he gonna take to the pads? He just looks like he’s a natural. We got some technique things to clean up — playing a little lower and stuff like that — but he’s physical.“It just comes natural to him. He’s willing, he’s not afraid and he’s really improved. He’s getting better every day. I’m very pleased with his progress.”However, Schieffelin's absence due to a suspicion of DUI has now made Swinney focus on his remaining tight ends like Olsen Patt-Henry, Josh Sapp and Christian Bentancur.