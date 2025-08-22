Connor Zilisch reacts as Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney rocks his merch

Connor Zilisch recently reacted to a picture of Sydney Sweeney, the Hollywood star, wearing his merch. Though the picture is possibly a photoshopped image but Sweeney does hold some connection to NASCAR, which can lend credibility to the picture.The link between Sweeney and NASCAR is her true love of cars and motorsports, which has now given way to active participation in the world of motor racing. Sweeney, who is as familiar to fans of films as she is to those of cars, is well-known to many as being a gearhead herself, having a personal collection of vintage cars, and being a documented automotive culture enthusiast. She has a social media channel named after her, Syd’s Garage, where she does restoration work on old Ford Broncos.Sydney Sweeney was involved in the NASCAR Racing Experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway in November 2024, where she drove a NASCAR race car; she was assisted by 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney. This was widely publicized on social networks and appeared in sports and entertainment media. Sweeney posted about the day and thanked Blaney on Instagram.The Daily Downfords tweeted the picture:To this, Zilisch reacted:“Mom I made it”A combination of a steep learning curve and high resilience has typified the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season of Connor Zilisch. In his first season with a full-time ride in JR Motorsports, Zilisch was able to quickly put his potential into action by winning several races and becoming a dominant driver. He demonstrated outstanding road course aptitude, winning races on road courses around the world like Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma, Dover (in a rain-shortened event), Indianapolis, Pocono and Watkins Glen, with six road course wins to date this season.The competitiveness can be seen through his championship fight against fellow teammate Shane van Gisbergen that saw the two challengers fight to final corner of the races at Chicago and Sonoma.Connor Zilisch could be planning to hand over Daytona race to Parker Kligerman after first cautionConnor Zilisch, the 19-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie, is set to start the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway just two weeks after suffering a broken collarbone in a victory lane accident at Watkins Glen. Zilisch, currently leading the championship standings, underwent surgery with metal plates inserted to stabilize his collarbone and has since been medically cleared to race. Given his recent injuries—a back injury in May and this collarbone issue—he entered Daytona with a cautious mindset, weighing the risks of running a full, high-incident race against his season-long championship ambitions.&quot;Parker's obviously going to be here, and we fitted him in the car, and he's gonna be ready to go. And, you know, odds are that, you know, just with the risk of, you know, having a record Daytona, you know, my record. Talladega, I had black and blue bruises down, down both of my, you know, shoulders from the belts, and just the impact on that. So, you know, I don't know if I'm gonna run the entire race or get out at, you know, a caution,&quot; Zilisch said via Bob Pockrass on X. [00:50 onwards].Strategically, JR Motorsports plans for Zilisch to start the race and then hand over the car to substitute driver Parker Kligerman after the first caution. By doing so, Zilisch will secure crucial points toward the regular-season championship simply by starting the event while Kligerman will take on the physical risk of navigating the notoriously dangerous Daytona track for the remainder.