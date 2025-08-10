Connor Zilisch’s dad finds “silver lining” as he hilariously trolls JRM star after unfortunate slip during Watkins Glen victory celebration

NASCAR Xfinity Series star Connor Zilisch won his sixth race of the season this weekend after clinching victory at Watkins Glen. The driver suffered from an unfortunate incident during his post-race celebrations, to which his father, Jim Zilisch, hilariously trolled him through his social media handle.
Zilisch has dominated in his rookie year in the Xfinity Series and currently leads the championship over his teammate, Justin Allgaier, who sits second.
The young driver was climbing on the roof of his car after his victory at Watkins Glen when he misstepped and fell on the concrete of the victory lane, injuring himself. He was taken to the circuit's health center and then transported to a nearby hospital, where it was found that he had fractured his collarbone.
Connor Zilisch's father took a hilarious dig at his son after the race, making fun of the embarrassing moment through his social media handle.
"Silver lining. Pooping himself is no longer his most embarrassing moment, " Jim Zilisch wrote via X
Connor Zilisch dominated proceedings on Saturday as he led 60 out of the 82 laps during the race. He also emerged unscathed from a dramatic 16-car crash in the closing stages. Zilisch was also forced to miss a race earlier this year in Talladega due to an injury in his back, but he bounced back, winning five out of his last eight races.
There is no timeline on Zilisch's return to racing, but it is expected that he would have to miss a couple of races to recover completely. The Xfinity Series championship playoffs begin at Portland on August 30.
Connor Zilisch provides an update after his accident at the Watkins Glen race
JR Motorsports star driver, Connor Zilisch, was involved in a strange incident that left him standing at the hospital's doorstep this Saturday. He was celebrating his victory when he fell off his car, crashing head-first to the ground.
He had to be carried off to the circuit's medical center on a stretcher, which left the fans worried and concerned about his health. The 19-year-old driver provided an update after his crash through his social media handle.
"Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse," Connor Zilisch wrote via X
Zilisch drives the No. 88 car for the JR Motorsports team and currently leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, scoring 823 points so far with six victories this season. He is expected to be promoted to the Cup Series from the 2026 season, but his place isn't confirmed yet.
