Connor Zilisch’s dad finds “silver lining” as he hilariously trolls JRM star after unfortunate slip during Watkins Glen victory celebration

NASCAR Xfinity Series star Connor Zilisch won his sixth race of the season this weekend after clinching victory at Watkins Glen. The driver suffered from an unfortunate incident during his post-race celebrations, to which his father, Jim Zilisch, hilariously trolled him through his social media handle.

Ad

Zilisch has dominated in his rookie year in the Xfinity Series and currently leads the championship over his teammate, Justin Allgaier, who sits second.

The young driver was climbing on the roof of his car after his victory at Watkins Glen when he misstepped and fell on the concrete of the victory lane, injuring himself. He was taken to the circuit's health center and then transported to a nearby hospital, where it was found that he had fractured his collarbone.

Ad

Trending

Connor Zilisch's father took a hilarious dig at his son after the race, making fun of the embarrassing moment through his social media handle.

"Silver lining. Pooping himself is no longer his most embarrassing moment, " Jim Zilisch wrote via X

Jim Zilisch @jzilisch1 Silver lining. Pooping himself is no longer his most embarrassing moment.

Ad

Connor Zilisch dominated proceedings on Saturday as he led 60 out of the 82 laps during the race. He also emerged unscathed from a dramatic 16-car crash in the closing stages. Zilisch was also forced to miss a race earlier this year in Talladega due to an injury in his back, but he bounced back, winning five out of his last eight races.

There is no timeline on Zilisch's return to racing, but it is expected that he would have to miss a couple of races to recover completely. The Xfinity Series championship playoffs begin at Portland on August 30.

Ad

Connor Zilisch provides an update after his accident at the Watkins Glen race

JR Motorsports star driver, Connor Zilisch, was involved in a strange incident that left him standing at the hospital's doorstep this Saturday. He was celebrating his victory when he fell off his car, crashing head-first to the ground.

He had to be carried off to the circuit's medical center on a stretcher, which left the fans worried and concerned about his health. The 19-year-old driver provided an update after his crash through his social media handle.

Ad

"Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse," Connor Zilisch wrote via X

Connor Zilisch @ConnorZilisch Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.❤️

Zilisch drives the No. 88 car for the JR Motorsports team and currently leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, scoring 823 points so far with six victories this season. He is expected to be promoted to the Cup Series from the 2026 season, but his place isn't confirmed yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.