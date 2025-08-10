Conor Daly publicly calls out Christian Rasmussen for "inexcusable" incident at Portland: "Pure insanity”

IndyCar star Conor Daly crashed out in the third-to-last race of the 2025 season at Portland after colliding with Christian Rasmussen. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver posted on social media platform X after his race ended early and publicly called out the Ed Carpenter Racing driver.Daly and Rasmussen ran inside the Top 15 after the first 10 laps at the Grand Prix of Portland. However, things got spicy between the two on Lap 13 as the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver tried making a move on Rasmussen.Daly attempted to make a move into Turn 2 on Rasmussen on Lap 13, taking the outside line and carrying higher speed. However, the ECR driver ran wide, into the gravel, and pushed Daly as well, losing multiple positions.“How can he get away with that? That's insane!” said Conor on the radio.Daly was frustrated and tried to force a move in the next few corners, making small contact with the Danish driver. Going into the final chicane on Lap 13, Daly braked late and passed Rasmussen on the inside, which then turned into the outside.Despite the JHR driver being ahead, Christian Rasmussen didn't give up and snuck the front of the car towards the apex, making big contact with Conor Daly. The #76 JHR was sent spinning into the gravel trap, followed by a huge crash into the barrier.The 33-year-old was able to get out of the car safely, but was furious at Rasmussen, as heard in his interview with FOX. Daly then shared his feelings about the crash on X.“Purposefully wrecking someone in a 150mph corner is just pure insanity. That’s not racing. It’s inexcusable. The driving standards, for some, are a joke right now. That means you @ChristianR_DK,” read Conor Daly's tweet.Conor Daly @ConorDaly22LINKPurposefully wrecking someone in a 150mph corner is just pure insanity. That’s not racing. It’s inexcusable. The driving standards, for some, are a joke right now. That means you @ChristianR_DK #indycarRasmussen came on the radio after the crash and suggested that Conor ran out of “talent” and hence collided. Daly also had a social media battle with AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci after their incident at Mid-Ohio.Conor Daly’s tweet as he publicly slammed Santino Ferrucci after the Mid-Ohio incident AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci ran off the track at Mid-Ohio and pushed Conor Daly off the track in an attempt to stop the JHR driver from overtaking, and received a penalty for the same. Daly shared his feelings about the incident after the race as he tweeted:“This clown literally drove himself off track trying to make sure he wrecked me 😂 @SantinoFerrucci brilliant as always.”Conor Daly @ConorDaly22LINKThis clown literally drove himself off track trying to make sure he wrecked me 😂 @SantinoFerrucci brilliant as alwaysThe same was carried into the next race at Iowa, with both making further comments about the incident.