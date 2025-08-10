  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • Conor Daly publicly calls out Christian Rasmussen for "inexcusable" incident at Portland: "Pure insanity”

Conor Daly publicly calls out Christian Rasmussen for "inexcusable" incident at Portland: "Pure insanity”

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 10, 2025 21:59 GMT
Image Credits: Getty, L: Christian Ramussen; R: Conor Daly
Image Credits: Getty, L: Christian Ramussen; R: Conor Daly

IndyCar star Conor Daly crashed out in the third-to-last race of the 2025 season at Portland after colliding with Christian Rasmussen. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver posted on social media platform X after his race ended early and publicly called out the Ed Carpenter Racing driver.

Ad

Daly and Rasmussen ran inside the Top 15 after the first 10 laps at the Grand Prix of Portland. However, things got spicy between the two on Lap 13 as the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver tried making a move on Rasmussen.

Daly attempted to make a move into Turn 2 on Rasmussen on Lap 13, taking the outside line and carrying higher speed. However, the ECR driver ran wide, into the gravel, and pushed Daly as well, losing multiple positions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“How can he get away with that? That's insane!” said Conor on the radio.

Daly was frustrated and tried to force a move in the next few corners, making small contact with the Danish driver. Going into the final chicane on Lap 13, Daly braked late and passed Rasmussen on the inside, which then turned into the outside.

Despite the JHR driver being ahead, Christian Rasmussen didn't give up and snuck the front of the car towards the apex, making big contact with Conor Daly. The #76 JHR was sent spinning into the gravel trap, followed by a huge crash into the barrier.

Ad
Ad

The 33-year-old was able to get out of the car safely, but was furious at Rasmussen, as heard in his interview with FOX. Daly then shared his feelings about the crash on X.

“Purposefully wrecking someone in a 150mph corner is just pure insanity. That’s not racing. It’s inexcusable. The driving standards, for some, are a joke right now. That means you @ChristianR_DK,” read Conor Daly's tweet.
Ad
Ad

Rasmussen came on the radio after the crash and suggested that Conor ran out of “talent” and hence collided. Daly also had a social media battle with AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci after their incident at Mid-Ohio.

Conor Daly’s tweet as he publicly slammed Santino Ferrucci after the Mid-Ohio incident

AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci ran off the track at Mid-Ohio and pushed Conor Daly off the track in an attempt to stop the JHR driver from overtaking, and received a penalty for the same. Daly shared his feelings about the incident after the race as he tweeted:

Ad
“This clown literally drove himself off track trying to make sure he wrecked me 😂 @SantinoFerrucci brilliant as always.”

The same was carried into the next race at Iowa, with both making further comments about the incident.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications