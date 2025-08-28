Conor Daly reacts to Alex Palou-to-Red Bull speculations, dubs F1 team's second seat a "death sentence"

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou was once again in the headlines this week after his name was associated with Formula One team Red Bull Racing's second seat. The Spaniard was rumored to race alongside Max Verstappen in the upcoming season. Conor Daly voiced his opinion on the same, calling it a 'death sentence'.

Over the Snap On Milwaukee Mile 250 Race weekend, rumors about the four-time IndyCar Series champion joining the Milton Keynes-based team took over the IndyCar world. However, the claims were soon put to rest by the driver and the team as Chip Ganassi himself spoke about how he is confident that Palou will continue in IndyCar. The Red Bull seat has always been viewed as the 'cursed second seat,' as it has changed multiple drivers over the last few seasons, and currently, Yuki Tsunoda is struggling to produce decent results.

In line with this, Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly spoke about the rumors via his podcast SpeedStreet, which he hosts alongside Chase Holden. He said:

"That second seat at Red Bull is almost like a death sentence. I mean, that second Red Bull seat is like, yikes. I mean we got poor Liam Lawson to deal with that, Sergio Perez got kicked out, Yuki Tsunoda is definitely not faring very well, Daniel Riccardo, he was gone. I mean, that second seat at Red Bull, it's a dangerous one it seems. Not physically, but career wise. So I think it's very cool that conversation being open, whether its real or not. I think for sure Red Bull should be talking to Alex Palou." (29.09 onwards)

Alex Palou was previously linked to the Cadillac Formula One team. He was all set to move to Formula One in 2023 with McLaren, but the move did not materialize as the Spaniard changed his mind and did not want to wait around for a seat to open up. This followed a slew of lawsuits by McLaren that are still going on to this day.

Alex Palou speaks about his desire to stay in IndyCar

Alex Palou has expressed his desire to stay in IndyCar on multiple occasions. However, his name has often been associated with multiple Formula One teams, the most recent one being Cadillac. The 28-year-old driver made it clear that he had no intentions to move.

While in conversation with Fox Sports, Palou addressed the rumors as he detailed why he does not want to leave IndyCar, and how he wants to focus on getting his second Indy 500 title.

"I don’t want to leave now. Even if they say, ‘No, don’t worry, you can come back in one or two years, what if suddenly everyone is here and I’m never able to catch back up to them? And it wasn’t in my mind last year, and it’s not in my mind this year. It’s getting less and less and less every day, and with this, it’s like, ‘No, I want to get another (Indy 500 victory),’" Palou said.

Alex Palou further detailed how Formula One is the total opposite of IndyCar, as the drivers do not get to celebrate with their families nor spend time with their mechanics.

"I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do. I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics. I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think (F1) is the total opposite," he added.

Alex Palou made history in May by becoming the first Spaniard to win the Indianapolis 500. Earlier this month, he also sealed his championship with two races to go.

