Conor Daly reveals nasty aftermath of IndyCar crash in Portland: "My feet went through the pedals"

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly has cast light on the nasty aftermath of his 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland crash. On lap 15, Daly found himself in the barriers at high speed while trying to go on the outside of Turn 10.

During that moment, the 33-year-old Daly was in a high-intensity battle with Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen. By the end of it, Daly got slightly clipped by the latter's challenger and ultimately went into the barriers.

The #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing driver said the following via Episode 186 of the Speed Street podcast [24:41 onwards]:

"Like, I think he's a good person. But it, you know, doing that to me, it was just, it was such an obvious, just an obvious lack of respect for your fellow human being. Like what we are doing is inherently dangerous. And maybe these kids don't get it because they grew up in a era where like everything is so safe.

"I grew up in an era where people were getting killed in the sport. That's that's just that's the raw truth. And what we're still, what we're doing is super dangerous. When I hit the freaking wall, dude, it hurt like crazy. My feet went through the pedals."

Courtesy of his lap 15 crash, Conor Daly came away with an unfortunate DNF from the Grand Prix of Portland. Interestingly, Christian Rasmussen was able to continue in the race to secure a decent P12 finish.

Christian Rasmussen felt Conor Daly 'ran out of talent' during Portland crash

While Conor Daly has slammed Christian Rasmussen via the Speed Street podcast, the latter immediately after making contact with Daly in last week's race, bashed him for 'running out of talent' during their lap-15 on-track fight.

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver took to his team radio and said:

"He's just ramming into me now. He ran out of talent there. Watch the bottom here. I don't know what he expected me to do there."

Conor Daly has been competing on-and-off in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2013. He has so far amassed over 100 race starts and has also managed to put on board two podium finishes and a pole position.

Christian Rasmussen, at the age of 25, is quite new to IndyCar and thus does not have much experience in the sport. He has only started competing since the start of last year's campaign.

In the 2025 standings, Rasmusssen currently finds himself in 13th place with 257 points, whereas Conor Daly is in 19th, having amassed 220 points alongside three top ten finishes.

