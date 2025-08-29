Corey Heim’s 2026 schedule uncertainty looms as he chases NASCAR Truck championship

By Hiten Dutta
Published Aug 29, 2025 15:46 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250 - Source: Getty

As Corey Heim prepares himself for the final stretch of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, there’s a looming cloud of uncertainty about his 2026 plans. But if there’s any pressure, Heim isn’t letting it shake his focus.

Ad

Many in the garage believe this could be Heim’s last realistic shot at a Truck Series championship. With potential moves to higher series on the horizon and no confirmed schedule for next season, the stakes feel especially high. Still, Heim insists that his mindset remains steady and focused as always.

Corey Heim has tried to keep his emotions and future uncertainty in check, refusing to let them affect his mental space at the moment. The driver recently answered whether his plans affect his focus as he chases the prestigious NASCAR Truck Series championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Wouldn't say so now, just kind of focus on what we've got at hand and focus on the 2025 Truck series championship," Corey Heim said via NASCAR on FOX.
Ad

With seven races left, including wildcard events like the Charlotte ROVAL, Talladega, and Martinsville, Heim knows how quickly things can unravel. Even with a strong season under his belt, he’s not assuming anything. Whatever comes next, his approach is clear to stay grounded, race hard, and finish what he and his team wish for.

Heim won the last NASCAR Truck Series at the Richmond Raceway earlier this month, keeping a charging Ty Majeski at bay. Driving the No. 11 car for the Tricon Garage, the driver will now be back in action for the next Truck race on the calendar at Darlington Raceway this weekend.

Ad

"He deserves it as much as anybody," Corey Heim praises his crew chief ahead of the Truck Series playoffs

As the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs loom large, Corey Heim isn't just focused on victory lane; he’s taking time to recognize the people behind his success. One person among them is his crew chief, Scott Zipadelli.

Ad

Heim, who pilots the No. 11 truck for TRICON Garage, credits much of his momentum this season to his crew chief's steady leadership. Zipadelli, a veteran in the garage, guided Brett Moffitt to a championship in 2018.

"Scott's been awesome. He's been, obviously, a proven champion back in 2018. So, you know, we've had opportunities to win some sense. He's always been a top-tier elite crew chief and put a lot of drivers in position to have success, including myself. So I feel like he deserves it as much as anybody, and you know, he's got a very loyal group of guys on this 11 crew that have been with him along the way. So they deserve it as much as he does," Corey Heim said via NASCAR on FOX.

As Heim heads into the most critical stretch of the season and probably his career, he seems poised and confident to deliver success. His confidence doesn’t just stem from his own talent behind the wheel; it’s rooted in a deep trust in the team around him. With a strong crew and an experienced leader in Zipadelli, he looks set to make a serious run at the championship.

About the author
Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications