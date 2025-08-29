Corey Heim’s 2026 schedule uncertainty looms as he chases NASCAR Truck championship

As Corey Heim prepares himself for the final stretch of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, there’s a looming cloud of uncertainty about his 2026 plans. But if there’s any pressure, Heim isn’t letting it shake his focus.Many in the garage believe this could be Heim’s last realistic shot at a Truck Series championship. With potential moves to higher series on the horizon and no confirmed schedule for next season, the stakes feel especially high. Still, Heim insists that his mindset remains steady and focused as always.Corey Heim has tried to keep his emotions and future uncertainty in check, refusing to let them affect his mental space at the moment. The driver recently answered whether his plans affect his focus as he chases the prestigious NASCAR Truck Series championship.&quot;Wouldn't say so now, just kind of focus on what we've got at hand and focus on the 2025 Truck series championship,&quot; Corey Heim said via NASCAR on FOX.With seven races left, including wildcard events like the Charlotte ROVAL, Talladega, and Martinsville, Heim knows how quickly things can unravel. Even with a strong season under his belt, he’s not assuming anything. Whatever comes next, his approach is clear to stay grounded, race hard, and finish what he and his team wish for.Heim won the last NASCAR Truck Series at the Richmond Raceway earlier this month, keeping a charging Ty Majeski at bay. Driving the No. 11 car for the Tricon Garage, the driver will now be back in action for the next Truck race on the calendar at Darlington Raceway this weekend.&quot;He deserves it as much as anybody,&quot; Corey Heim praises his crew chief ahead of the Truck Series playoffsAs the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs loom large, Corey Heim isn't just focused on victory lane; he’s taking time to recognize the people behind his success. One person among them is his crew chief, Scott Zipadelli.Heim, who pilots the No. 11 truck for TRICON Garage, credits much of his momentum this season to his crew chief's steady leadership. Zipadelli, a veteran in the garage, guided Brett Moffitt to a championship in 2018.&quot;Scott's been awesome. He's been, obviously, a proven champion back in 2018. So, you know, we've had opportunities to win some sense. He's always been a top-tier elite crew chief and put a lot of drivers in position to have success, including myself. So I feel like he deserves it as much as anybody, and you know, he's got a very loyal group of guys on this 11 crew that have been with him along the way. So they deserve it as much as he does,&quot; Corey Heim said via NASCAR on FOX.As Heim heads into the most critical stretch of the season and probably his career, he seems poised and confident to deliver success. His confidence doesn’t just stem from his own talent behind the wheel; it’s rooted in a deep trust in the team around him. With a strong crew and an experienced leader in Zipadelli, he looks set to make a serious run at the championship.