"He's gonna be a very, very good player": Oregon WR coach Ross Douglas makes eye-catching remarks about Dakorien Moore in 2025

Five-star recruit Dakorien Moore, ranked the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class by Rivals, joined Dan Lanning's Oregon as the most highly rated receiver in the Ducks' history. ESPN’s Billy Tucker placed Moore at the top of his list of the nation’s 10 best incoming freshmen for the 2025 season.Moore has earned strong praise from fellow Oregon stars for both his athletic ability and his dedication off the field. The Ducks' coaching staff, including wide receivers coach Ross Douglas, is equally enthusiastic about his potential as a freshman.&quot;I think Kori (Moore), again, I just think the want to and the desire to be a good football player,&quot; Douglas said (via ScoopDuck's Max Torres). &quot;I think it's there. He's gotten better as training camp's went on and really ever since he's been on campus.&quot;He's a great kid, very curious, wants to be good, practices hard, very competitive. He's gonna be a very, very good player for Oregon and hopefully he contributes a lot this year.&quot;At Duncanville High School in Texas, Moore totaled over 4,000 receiving yards, averaged 20.2 yards per catch and scored 48 touchdowns across his career.Pro Football Focus' analyst Max Chadwick predicted that Moore could replicate Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith’s breakout 2024 season, when Smith set the Buckeyes’ freshman receiving record with more than 1,200 yards.Dan Lanning predicts &quot;big impact&quot; from Dakorien Moore in 2025Oregon’s top projected wide receiver for 2025, Evan Stewart, is expected to miss most of the season due to injury, while former five-star recruit Jurrion Dickey was indefinitely suspended last week. These setbacks are likely to shift the spotlight to Dakorien Moore in his freshman season.Moore is highly prepared for the challenge, as Dan Lanning had nothing but praise for Moore’s work ethic and drive.&quot;He wants to be perfect,&quot; Lanning told SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. &quot;He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. He loves ball.&quot;He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So, I'm excited to see what Dakorien does.&quot;Moore will have his first chance to prove his skills on Aug. 30 during Oregon’s home opener against Montana State.