  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • "He's gonna be a very, very good player": Oregon WR coach Ross Douglas makes eye-catching remarks about Dakorien Moore in 2025

"He's gonna be a very, very good player": Oregon WR coach Ross Douglas makes eye-catching remarks about Dakorien Moore in 2025

By Maliha
Modified Aug 17, 2025 13:36 GMT
Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore (Credit-Instagram/dakorien4moore)
Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore (Credit-Instagram/dakorien4moore)

Five-star recruit Dakorien Moore, ranked the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class by Rivals, joined Dan Lanning's Oregon as the most highly rated receiver in the Ducks' history. ESPN’s Billy Tucker placed Moore at the top of his list of the nation’s 10 best incoming freshmen for the 2025 season.

Ad

Moore has earned strong praise from fellow Oregon stars for both his athletic ability and his dedication off the field. The Ducks' coaching staff, including wide receivers coach Ross Douglas, is equally enthusiastic about his potential as a freshman.

"I think Kori (Moore), again, I just think the want to and the desire to be a good football player," Douglas said (via ScoopDuck's Max Torres). "I think it's there. He's gotten better as training camp's went on and really ever since he's been on campus.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He's a great kid, very curious, wants to be good, practices hard, very competitive. He's gonna be a very, very good player for Oregon and hopefully he contributes a lot this year."
Ad

At Duncanville High School in Texas, Moore totaled over 4,000 receiving yards, averaged 20.2 yards per catch and scored 48 touchdowns across his career.

Pro Football Focus' analyst Max Chadwick predicted that Moore could replicate Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith’s breakout 2024 season, when Smith set the Buckeyes’ freshman receiving record with more than 1,200 yards.

Dan Lanning predicts "big impact" from Dakorien Moore in 2025

Oregon’s top projected wide receiver for 2025, Evan Stewart, is expected to miss most of the season due to injury, while former five-star recruit Jurrion Dickey was indefinitely suspended last week. These setbacks are likely to shift the spotlight to Dakorien Moore in his freshman season.

Ad

Moore is highly prepared for the challenge, as Dan Lanning had nothing but praise for Moore’s work ethic and drive.

"He wants to be perfect," Lanning told SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. He loves ball.
"He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So, I'm excited to see what Dakorien does."

Moore will have his first chance to prove his skills on Aug. 30 during Oregon’s home opener against Montana State.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications