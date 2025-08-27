Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his animosity clear about Bubba Wallace’s controversial Daytona incident

NASCAR Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently spoke about the 'big one' involving several drivers, including 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace. He spoke about how it was nobody's fault.During the recent race at Daytona International Speedway, stage one ended in chaos as several drivers were involved in a crash. The crash took place on lap 27 of the race when Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson bump drafted Wallace from behind. This resulted in the 23XI Racing driver spinning across the track and collecting Austin Cindric and Alex Bowman.While talking about the incident on his podcast, Dale Jr Download, Earnhardt Jr. clarified how it was nobody's fault. He said:&quot;The big one who's to blame for the wreck ? Why is everybody so wanting to blame some f**king body for this s***. This feels different. I've been around this s*** for a long time and when the big one happens, it just f****** happens. Like there's been this sort of conversation that started immediately like who's fault was it ? We gotta find somebody. Gotta f****** we gotta settle this. This kind of s*** right here is just what might happen today.&quot;Initially, it did seem like the crash was Bubba Wallace's fault. However, with further investigation, it has come to light that the 31-year-old was a passanger in the major pile up.Bubba Wallace speaks about being called 'cocky and arrogant'Bubba Wallace, the 23XI Racing driver, recently spoke about fans perceiving him as arrogant and cocky. While talking about the same in an interview, he spoke about how a part of his personality is to poke fun at people and have fun.Bubba Wallace spoke about the public's perception of him by talking about how he has a straightforward personality and likes to make fun of people around him. He also talked about how that's his way of interacting with people around him, that is, by poking fun at them and calling them out. While in an interview with Rubbin is Racing, the 31-year-old said:&quot;You embrace it and that's how I am and I try not to be you know sometimes it can be I guess labeled as me being cocky or arrogant or me being a jerk or an a**hole and it's like man I'm just here to have fun and poke fun and and you know I know when it's time to be serious and and when it's not but I don't know of a bigger shi*-talker than me in the garage.&quot;Bubba Wallace has had a consistent season that has helped him secure a spot in the playoffs. He is currently standing in ninth place in the drivers' championship with a solitary win to his name.