Dave Portnoy calls out "rude" fans for booing him during IndyCar promo for Nashville race

IndyCar fans booed the American businessman and social media personality, Dave Portnoy, during his promo for Sunday's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix (August 31). In line with this, Portnoy deemed the fans 'rude'.Portnoy is all set to lead the race cars to the green flag during tomorrow's 225-lap oval event at the Nashville Superspeedway. He will drive an IndyCar machinery ahead of the set grid, and during a promo ahead of the race, he was showing off his race helmet when he was strongly booed by the fans.During the 34-second video that was posted by IndyCar on FOX via X from Portnoy's appearance on the Big Noon Kickoff show, he made a reference to football legend Tom Brady's appearance at the Indy 500 in a similar role.&quot;Yeah, I kind of wish I didn't see that promo, I've reached out to Brady, these people gotta shut up. I'm trying to mind my manners by doing a promo here. I'm very scared of going down fast. I asked Brady about it. I don't like fast cars, but it will be fun, but I'm nervous. These people are so rude (continuous booing in the background).&quot; 0:02 onwards.Dave Portnoy is the founder and owner of Barstool Sports. In July, Portnoy signed a deal with FOX Sports to improve the coverage of college football, college basketball, and other FOX Sports properties.In line with this, the broadcast giant's CEO and Executive Producer, Erik Shanks, added the following (via FOX):&quot;We’re excited to welcome Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports to the FOX Sports family. Dave has built a one-of-a-kind brand that connects with a new generation of sports fans, authentic, bold and original. Their unique voice and loyal fan base makes them a natural fit for our evolving multiplatform content strategy.&quot;The qualifying session for Sunday's 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will start at the Nashville Superspeedway in a few hours time on Saturday (August 30).IndyCar's Nashville event is the final race of 2025 seasonNTT INDYCAR Series - Source: GettyIndyCar has witnessed some top-class on-track action this year. From nerve-racking overtakes to sensational lap times, the sport has witnessed high-quality events. With 16 rounds down and dusted, the upcoming 225-lap Nashville race will mark the end of the 2025 season.Chip Ganassi Racing's star driver, Alex Palou, has already secured the drivers' championship, having amassed 670 points with eight wins, six pole positions, and 13-top top-five finishes. Arrow McLaren's Pato O'ward is in second place, and third in the standings is Palou's teammate and six-time IndyCar champion, Scott Dixon.Despite having secured the drivers' title, Palou will try to put on board a ninth race win to close out the 2025 campaign in grand fashion. The other heavy hitters of the sport will also try to put their best foot forward to go into the off-season on a high note.