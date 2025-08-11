  • home icon
  Days after high praise from Tennessee HC Rick Barnes, 5-star freshman Nate Ament impressed in first training session

Days after high praise from Tennessee HC Rick Barnes, 5-star freshman Nate Ament impressed in first training session

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 11, 2025 16:29 GMT
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Days after receiving high praise from Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, five-star freshman Nate Ament gives fans a glimpse of what he brings to the Volunteers. The highly-rated forward impressed during his first training session, showing off his versatility and scoring touch.

On Sunday, 'Greenlight Media' shared clips from the session on Instagram, capturing Ament scoring from multiple spots on the floor. He made baskets under the rim, knocked down shots from beyond the arc, and capped things off with a powerful dunk off a pass.

Barnes spoke about Ament on the "Players Era" podcast, describing him as the Volunteers’ top priority in the 2025 recruiting class. The veteran coach highlighted the freshman’s ability to make an impact in several ways, calling him “the No. 1 player in the class” in Tennessee’s eyes.

Ament is among the highest-rated recruits to commit to Tennessee, choosing the Vols over powerhouses like Duke, Kentucky, Arkansas and Louisville.

The 6-foot-9 forward boasts an impressive basketball resume. He is a McDonald’s All-American, Nike Hoop Summit participant and a gold medalist with Team USA at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

In his senior year of high school, Ament earned the Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year honour. He also secured a state championship, led his team to a 42-8 record and landed a shoe deal with Reebok.

Ament is part of a strong incoming class for Tennessee that also features ESPN 100 talents DeWayne Brown (No. 70) and Amari Evans (No. 76), along with former Fordham commit Troy Henderson and French prospect Clarence Massamba.

Nate Ament set to visit Rwanda as he gets familiar with his roots

Nate Ament is preparing for a special trip to Rwanda to connect with his roots. Born to a Rwandan mother, Godelive Mukankuranga, and an American father, Albert Ament, he has deep ties to the country.

His parents met while his father was working for Catholic Relief Services and both took part in relief efforts after the ‘Genocide Against Tutsi’ in Rwanda.

Ranked among ESPN’s top four prospects for the 2026 NBA draft, Ament has represented Team USA at the under-18 level.

