Derek Kraus’ Chevrolet erupts in flames, forces him out of the Darlington race

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Sep 01, 2025 03:51 GMT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Derek Kraus - Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Derek Kraus had to settle for a DNF at Darlington Raceway after his No. 44 Chevrolet caught fire late into the race. The NY Racing Team driver was running several laps down when the incident happened.

Ad

Kraus, a former Truck Series regular, makes his second Cup appearance this season after finishing 32nd in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He began the Southern 500 among the backmarkers at 37th and was looking to finish out the race with valuable seat time.

However, misery struck on lap 313, when his car erupted in flames as he approached pit road. He promptly exited the vehicle and was taken to the infield car center while the caution was out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a clip of the incident (via X/MrMathew CFB).

Ad

The result marked Derek Kraus 36th on the running order. On the other hand, Kraus' caution helped playoff driver Chase Elliott receive a free pass and return to the lead lap. Ryan Blaney was also on the pit road when the incident happened, but he was able to remain on the lead lap as well.

Chase Briscoe, meanwhile, regained the lead after pitstops, while Tyler Reddick overtook John Hunter Nemechek off pit road and began second on the ensuing restart. Briscoe held out against a charging Reddick and ultimately won his second straight Southern 500.

Ad

"It's easy to sit at home and judge": When Derek Kraus opened up about competing in the Cup Series

Back in November last year, Derek Kraus reflected on his six part-time starts with Kaulig Racing. The 24-year-old broke down his rookie outing in the Cup Series and explained how competitive the field is at the top level.

Ad
“I always tell my buddies it’s really easy to sit at home and judge and say what you want. And then it’s just so much different once you get on the racetrack. Everybody’s so good, everybody’s really particular and critique about how they are on the racetrack. And they hit their line every time,” Derek Kraus said via Wsaw.com
Ad

Kaulig ran a rotation of drivers during the 2024 season, which included the likes of AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, and Shane van Gisbergen. Compared to Kraus, Dillon broke through the top 20 twice during his seven-race stint.

Allmendinger fared better and grabbed five top-10s, with his highest finish coming from sixth in the Daytona 500, a result he'd go on to match three more times. The 43-year-old was announced for a full-time drive with the team following his standout performance.

Notably, Allmendinger finished fifth during Sunday's (August 31) race at Darlington Raceway.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications