"Didn't know they were that poor": Fans debate over Brian Kelly’s $18M roster reveal for LSU in 2025

Brian Kelly is entering his fourth season as LSU’s head coach. During his third year in 2024, the Tigers finished 9-4, and fans are expecting a potential playoff run in 2025.LSU also received a financial boost, with Kelly revealing that the program spent roughly $18 million on its 2025 roster, which is over three times the $5.5 million spent in 2024.“Look, the NFL is $280 million a year in salary cap. We’re going to be just about $18 million,” Kelly said (via On3). “There’s a big difference between $280 million and $18 million.&quot;So if you can’t see the difference between the two, then you’re not really understanding that what you want to develop your son to be is the best version of himself so he can get the big money in three years.&quot;Kelly explained that using both the athletic department’s funds and third-party collectives allowed LSU to distribute the money effectively.However, compared to other programs, LSU’s spending is modest. Texas plans to invest $35-40 million in its 2025 roster, while Texas Tech plans to invest over $30 million. Even Ohio State’s NIL collectives paid around $20 million for its 2024 roster, which won the national title.Some fans criticized Kelly for LSU’s comparatively low spending.&quot;Yeesh. I knew LSU was poor but I didnt know they were that poor. What a dumb thing for Kelly to say to advertise that fact,&quot; a person said.&quot;Better find some more donors,&quot; a fan said.&quot;That’s pretty cheap. Check that price in ten years,&quot; one said.Meanwhile, Kelly has reached 10 wins in two of his first three seasons at LSU, but the Tigers have yet to make the playoffs under his leadership.Some fans also criticized Kelly for his coaching journey in Baton Rouge.&quot;Brian Kelly could have a $180 million roster and he still couldn't win sh*t. He is the most overrated coach in college football,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Dude is just another washed up Jimbo Fisher. Couldn’t win it at ND, won’t win it at LSU. Time to retire,&quot; one said.&quot;And still not make the CFP,&quot; one person said.LSU spent around $11 million total on its rosters from 2022 to 2024.CFB analyst criticizes Brian Kelly's performance at LSULSU hired Brian Kelly on a $9.9 million contract to succeed Ed Orgeron, and the coach has compiled a 29-11 record in Baton Rouge. However, during Thursday's edition of &quot;First Take&quot;, ESPN analyst Chris Canty has expressed strong criticism of Kelly’s tenure so far.&quot;At some point, Brian Kelly, one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, has got to show up,&quot; Canty said.&quot;Having ugly opening weekend losses, having situations where you're not competing for conference championships, having situations where you're not in the College Football Playoff is an absolute embarrassment. It's below the standard.&quot;LSU is ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll heading into the 2025 season.