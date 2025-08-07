  • home icon
  "Drake f*ked with LeBron James more than he f*ked with him": DJ Akademiks has theory on why Caribana's absence proves one-sided friendship

"Drake f*ked with LeBron James more than he f*ked with him": DJ Akademiks has theory on why Caribana's absence proves one-sided friendship

By Ernesto Cova
Published Aug 07, 2025 12:49 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty
LeBron James' friendship with Drake seems to be over

Drake has often flexed his friendship with LeBron James, from a tattoo on his right arm to a picture of him wearing his St. Vincent-St. Mary's high school jersey. However, it all changed when James pulled up to Kendrick Lamar's show last year.

For those who lack context, it was at the peak of his beef with Drake, and the LA Lakers star had a great time singing and dancing along to "Not Like Us," which was one of the harshest and most popular diss tracks ever made.

DJ Akademiks isn't surprised to see James chose to skip this year's Caribana festival in Canada. When asked about it, he added that LeBron just didn't like Drake as much as Drake liked him.

"I think that LeBron didn't give a f*ck that much, and I don't think he was trying to betray or whatever," Akademiks said. "I think Drake f*cked with LeBron more than he f*cked with him. I think LeBron was like, 'yo, this sh*t not that serious.'"
Drake has taken multiple shots at LeBron James

Drake hasn't let this so-called betrayal slip. Ever since LeBron James' viral appearance at Kendrick Lamar's show, he has taken multiple shots in tracks and even public appearances.

“Remember, we traded watches. I gave you the Arabic dial, and you gave me the numbered edition,” Drake sang in a freestyle.
“I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**kriding gang since ‘headlines,'” he later sang in 'What did I miss?.' “You switched on the guys and supported a hater.”

Lastly, the Canadian mogul changed the lyrics from “How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?" to “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man" in an appearance at a festival.

Drake and LeBron James are both masters and legends in their respective lanes, and they're both obsessed with their craft and being at the top. However, it looks like their paths will never cross again, or at least not as friends.

