“Everyone has just stepped up the aggression”: Will Power notes a major change in the fields’ driving style since the Indy 500

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power has given his take on a change in driving style in IndyCar since the 2025 Indy 500. In line with this, he believes that most of the racers have adopted a 'wilder' style of driving.During the Indy 500 on May 25, several drivers had crashes at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for one reason or another. This meant that they were not able to complete the 200-lap oval event.Since then, several other Grand Prix events have witnessed hard racing among the drivers, and this has led to quite a few crashes. The most recent example of this was seen during the Grand Prix of Portland, where Juncos Hollinger Racing's Conor Daly found himself in the barriers at high speeds after an on-track fight with Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen.On episode 186 of the Speed Street podcast, Daly put forth the question to Will Power regarding drivers going through several altercations on the racetrack, especially after the Indy 500, and in line with this, the former added:&quot;It seems like everyone's racing either tougher or, little bit wilder. What do you think changed from the beginning of the year, let's say Indy on? Driving standards have changed a bit.&quot; (1:04:15 onwards)As a response, Will Power added:&quot;Yeah, it did baffle me, I thought about that at Portland. This is a good chance to go full gree because you know, we had been doing that at the beginning of the year. Yellow after yellow after yellow, and I'm like, it surprised me. Like, man, yeah, it's hard to say like, you think people driving more aggressive, I was put in the wall in Toronto by Pato, just got a bit loose, hit my wheel ot of my hand.&quot;Via another section of the podcast, Power specifically added:&quot;It's a tough one to say that everyone's stepped up the aggression.&quot; (1:05:32 onwards)Interestingly, Will Power secured Team Penske's first Grand Prix of the 2025 IndyCar season at last week's Grand Prix of Portland.Will Power is 'stressed' amid uncertain Penske contract situation for 2026While Will Power has given his take on the change in driving styles since the 2025 Indy 500, he has been under stress for some time in regard to his Penske contract. Power has yet to sign a contract extension for the 2026 IndyCar season.Amid his tricky situation in the sport, before the Portland race last week, he took the time to admit to the stress he has been having because of his contract situation. In line with this, he added:&quot;Yeah, I don't think I'll know until after the end of, or during the weekend in Nashville. No. I just want to know to be honest. I would like to know what I'm doing. That would be nice, that's sort of the stress will be off me, you know, where am I driving? Am I driving at all?&quot;Will Power has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. Despite being 44 years old, he is willing to continue in the sport, and his most recent championship triumph came not too far back in 2022.