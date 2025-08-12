“Everyone’s going to think I’m a p***y”: Connor Zilisch reveals his first thoughts after ‘resurrection’ from Watkins Glen incident

When Connor Zilisch was being taken away to the hospital after his scary victory lane mishap at Watkins Glen on Saturday, there was just one thought going through his mind. Worrying about the sharp pain in his shoulder wasn’t one of them.After falling headfirst onto the pavement, Zilisch didn’t move immediately. Needless to say, his crew was alarmed, and they rushed to help the Charlotte native. Soon, an ambulance made its way to the vicinity, and moments later, Zilisch was seen in a neck brace and on a stretcher. Recalling the moment during an episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the JR Motorsports driver said,“Apparently, the first thing I said when I came back to life, and you know, was resurrected is... I was talking to the medics, and I was like, 'I'm good, my shoulder hurts a little bit, but that's it..I'm fine.' And they're like, 'No, we're putting you on the stretcher.'”“I'm in this neck brace and I'm getting pulled away on the stretcher, and apparently, the first words that came out of my mouth that were legitimate were 'God, everyone's going to think I'm a p***y’” he added.Per reports, besides a collarbone fracture, Connor Zilisch didn’t suffer any major injuries. Just the following day, he showed up wearing an arm sling to watch his Trackhouse Racing teammates Shane van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain, and Daniel Suarez compete in the Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race.Well, Zilisch was also supposed to take part in the event, but he couldn’t for obvious reasons. That being said, JR Motorsports hasn’t said anything about Zilisch staying out of his upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway.However, driving a race car with a broken collarbone might sound impractical. But again, it’s not going to be the first time for Connor Zilisch to exceed what’s expected of him. The 19-year-old speedster has six wins (the most among the series regulars) to his name in his first full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.“I might have to get surgery”- Connor Zilisch shares supposed plans post Watkins Glen incident Connor Zilisch is not in any position to drive yet, but he hopes things will get better at least before next week’s race at Daytona. Thankfully, the collarbone is a relatively fast-healing bone.Speaking about his injury on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Zilisch said,“I think it might be something that I might have to get surgery for. But in this case, I think surgery is something that speeds up the process, so you can get plates and screws and get it reconstructed back together.”Back in 2021, Zilisch's Trackhouse Racing teammate Shane van Gisbergen suffered a similar injury. But the former Supercars champ took a more serious hit, so much so that the doctors had to put fake ligaments in his shoulder.Even then, Gisbergen took part in the race the following weekend. Noting the same, Zilisch said,“(He) broke his collarbone — he had plates, screws, everything done and he was racing back the next weekend. Thankfully, the collarbone is a relatively quick bone to fix and heal.”Scheduled for Friday, August 22, Connor Zilisch’s upcoming race will be televised on CW from 7:30 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.